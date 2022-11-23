Frenzy among people as Beluga-shaped airbus lands at Mumbai airport | Pics

Frenzy among people as Beluga-shaped airbus lands at Mumbai airport | Pics1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
- A300-600ST Super Transporter, the Beluga-shaped aircraft, instantly became an object of curiosity for its sheer size and the shape
Beluga whale-shaped super transporter airbus landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday, 22 November, leaving passengers awestruck. A300-600ST Super Transporter, the Beluga-shaped aircraft, instantly became an object of curiosity for its sheer size and shape. The aircraft is 56 metres long and 45 metres wide
The whale-shaped plane, which is used to transport outsized cargo, is one of the largest cargo carrying planes in the world. The official website of CSMIA posted some photos of the Beluga-shaped airbus at the Mumbai airport and said, it left people “awestruck".
“Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official ! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design," the CSMIA tweeted.
Just a few days ago, airbus Beluga landed at the Kolkata airport, instantly becoming an exhibit for the people flying in and out of the city for its sheer size.
The plane arrived at the Kolkata airport from Ahmedabad around 12.30 am for refuelling and crew rest, officials said.
The Kolkata airport tweeted, “Guess who's back! It's the whale again! One of the world's largest aircraft @Airbus #Beluga (No. 3) landed at #KolkataAirport for crew rest and refuelling."
