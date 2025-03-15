Fresh snow blankets Gulmarg, incessant rainfall grips Srinagar, temperatures drop again in Jammu and Kashmir | Watch

Srinagar residents woke up to a rainy Saturday morning, a day after Holi. Incessant rainfall in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has led to a drop in temperatures. According to India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius temperature on March 15 at 10:00 AM with 94 percent relative humidity.

Notably, the weather department predicted isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on March 15 in its latest press release. Heavy precipitation was also forecasted for Himachal Pradesh for March 15 and 16 while Uttarakhand may witness similar weather conditions on March 16.

Furthermore, Gulmarg region of Baramulla district was shrouded in a blanket of fresh snow on Saturday. Gulmarg recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius temperature with 100 percent relative humidity.

Watch picturesque video of Srinagar and Gulmarg here:

A cyclonic circulation arising out of Western Disturbance prevaling over central Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan is responsible for the weather conditions witnessed in the northern state. “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Western Himalaya region,” until March 16, IMD said in its press release dated March 14.

Next 6-day forecast for Srinagar As per next 6-day forecast for Srinagar, the weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy on March 16 and 19 and clear sky has been predicted for the rest of the days. Over the same period, the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to hover anywhere between 15 degrees and 1 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar in a post on X stated, "Intermittent light to moderate Rain/Snow (higher reaches) at many places till 16 mrng & improvement thereafter. Dry weather likely during 17-26 March."

