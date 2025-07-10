Fresh trouble for Siddaramaiah in MUDA case? Karnataka High Court orders issuance of notice to CM's wife

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, July 10 ordered issuance of notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in connection with the illegal land allotment scam in MUDA.

The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, heard the appeal filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the Governor's permission to investigate the MUDA scam.

The High Court bench has adjourned the hearing till September 4, reported ANI.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate had provisionally attached 92 properties with market value worth ₹100 crore in connection with the scam, allegedly involving the Karnataka CM.