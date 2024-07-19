Friend of Polar Asset Trader Pleads Not Guilty in Insider Case

A former partner at a New Jersey broker-dealer firm pleaded not guilty to charges that he made $3.4 million trading on inside information from a friend at Canada’s Polar Asset Management Partners about deals involving special purpose acquisition companies.

(Bloomberg) -- A former partner at a New Jersey broker-dealer firm pleaded not guilty to charges that he made $3.4 million trading on inside information from a friend at Canada’s Polar Asset Management Partners about deals involving special purpose acquisition companies. 

Christopher Matthaei, 44, was arraigned Wednesday in Trenton federal court, where he’s accused of receiving tips from Sean Wygovsky, who worked at Polar from 2013 until 2021. Wygovsky pleaded guilty last year to providing the tips. In 2022, he also pleaded guilty in a separate case tied to front-running his firm’s trades. 

The Matthaei indictment alleges that Wygovsky gave his close friend confidential information about six different merger agreements between SPACs and their target companies. Matthaei executed some of his illegal trading in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he and Wygovsky flew by private jet with their families to Saint Martin and then stayed at St. Barts, prosecutors said. 

“We are dismayed that the government has chosen to bring baseless charges against Mr. Matthaei based on the serial fabrications of Sean Wygovsky, a convicted securities con artist looking to cut a deal to save his own skin,” Matthaei’s lawyer, Christopher A. DeGennaro, said in an email. “Mr. Matthaei is a smart and deeply knowledgeable securities trader who acted honestly and appropriately at all times, and the evidence will show that these charges should never have been brought.” 

An attorney for Wygovsky, Arthur Middlemiss, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Matthaei, of Brielle, New Jersey, is charged with conspiracy and securities fraud. He faces as much as 20 years in prison if convicted. 

The case is US v Matthaei, 24-cr-412, US District Court, District of New Jersey (Trenton.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

