Friends actor Jennifer Aniston gets coated in sticky black oil on ’The Morning Show’ set, looks bewildered | Viral video

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood star and Friends actor, was seen getting coated in sticky black oil while filming for her acclaimed series 'The Morning Show' in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Friends actoress Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her on ‘The Morning Show’ set on Sunday.
Friends actoress Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her on ‘The Morning Show’ set on Sunday. (X)

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood star and famous actress from ‘Friends’ sitcom, was seen getting coated in oil while shooting Season 4 of her Apple TV+ hit, “The Morning Show,” in Manhattan on Sunday (local time), the New York Post reported.

The 'Friends' star looked angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed. A video from the scene shows sticky and tar-like substance being splashed in the direction of the Hollywood actress. The 55-year-old actress was surrounded by protesters who flung the black oil at her as she appeared to be shooting a scene of “The Morning Show.”

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston counters ‘childless cat ladies’ jibe by Trump’s running mate

Also read: Donald Trump’s VP pick JD Vance defends ’childless cat ladies’ comment on Kamala Harris; says ’it’s not a criticism…’

'The Morning Show' recently earned a number of Emmy nominations, including 'Outstanding Drama Series' and 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for both Jennifer Aniston and her 48-year-old co-star, Reese Witherspoon. In the oddball drama, Jennifer Aniston plays the character of Alex, set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news program.

Also Read | ‘Fake,’ says Kamala Harris campaign after Elon Musk shares her AI-generated clip

Following the honour of 16 Emmy nominations, the actress stated, "Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honoured and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful,"

The story revolves around rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon). At the same time, the series tackles timely topics such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the pandemic.

Also Read | Absolutely no reason why Kamala Harris should not win: Salman Rushdie

A week ago, the Hollywood actress made headlines for launching a scathing attack on the Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance. This retaliation came in the backdrop of JD Vance's past comments on Democratic Presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also read: Trump Taps Rising Republican Star JD Vance as Running Mate

The Republican Vice Presidential candidate made a derogatory remark on VP Kamala Harris during a 2021 interview where he referred to Kamala Harris and several others as “people without children.”

Also Read | JD Vance’s ‘Cat Ladies’ Insult Sparks Criticism of Trump’s VP Pick

"The US was being run by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," Deadline quoted JD Vance as saying.

Also Read | Why JD Vance worries about childlessness

In a post on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston stated, “All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
HomeNewsFriends actor Jennifer Aniston gets coated in sticky black oil on ’The Morning Show’ set, looks bewildered | Viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.000.00
      Delhi
      70,379.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue