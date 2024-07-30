Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood star and Friends actor, was seen getting coated in sticky black oil while filming for her acclaimed series 'The Morning Show' in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood star and famous actress from ‘Friends’ sitcom, was seen getting coated in oil while shooting Season 4 of her Apple TV+ hit, “The Morning Show," in Manhattan on Sunday (local time), the New York Post reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'Friends' star looked angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed. A video from the scene shows sticky and tar-like substance being splashed in the direction of the Hollywood actress. The 55-year-old actress was surrounded by protesters who flung the black oil at her as she appeared to be shooting a scene of “The Morning Show."

Also read: Donald Trump’s VP pick JD Vance defends ’childless cat ladies’ comment on Kamala Harris; says ’it’s not a criticism…’ 'The Morning Show' recently earned a number of Emmy nominations, including 'Outstanding Drama Series' and 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for both Jennifer Aniston and her 48-year-old co-star, Reese Witherspoon. In the oddball drama, Jennifer Aniston plays the character of Alex, set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the honour of 16 Emmy nominations, the actress stated, "Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honoured and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful,"

The story revolves around rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon). At the same time, the series tackles timely topics such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the pandemic.

A week ago, the Hollywood actress made headlines for launching a scathing attack on the Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance. This retaliation came in the backdrop of JD Vance's past comments on Democratic Presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Trump Taps Rising Republican Star JD Vance as Running Mate The Republican Vice Presidential candidate made a derogatory remark on VP Kamala Harris during a 2021 interview where he referred to Kamala Harris and several others as “people without children."

"The US was being run by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," Deadline quoted JD Vance as saying.

In a post on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston stated, “All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!