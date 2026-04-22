From ₹4.6 tn to ₹30.9 tn in 6 years: Jupiter Wagons, Adani Ports among India's top next-gen wealth creators

As many as 50 next-generation promoter-led companies saw their market capitalisation grow by nearly seven times between 2020 and 2026 to a combined ₹30.9 trillion, according to the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 ranking, which analysed the performance of all listed family-led businesses.

This growth outperformed the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices during the same period, which grew by 3 times and 2.8 times, respectively. The 50 companies had a combined market capitalisation of ₹4.6 trillion, as on 31 March 2020.

ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India released the first edition of the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 on Wednesday. The ranking includes 63 next-generation leaders from 50 listed family-owned companies based on market capitalisation growth between March 2020 and March 2026.

Jupiter Wagons tops the list Jupiter Wagons, led by Vikash Lohia, a second-generation Deputy Managing Director, topped the ranking with a 152.8 times growth in the company’s value. Tilaknagar Industries' Amit Dahanukar, a 4th-generation promoter, and Abhyuday Jindal of Jindal Stainless, a third-generation promoter, shared the second spot, each achieving 52.5 times growth in the company’s value.

In terms of absolute value added, Karan Adani of Adani Ports & SEZ leads the pack with ₹2,67,525 crore in value creation, followed by Aalok Shanghvi and Vidhi Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at ₹1,72,135 crore and Priya Agarwal Hebbar of Hindustan Zinc at ₹1,56,991 crore.

To qualify, candidates had to be 50 years or younger, hold an active executive role such as Managing Director, Executive Director, or Chairman, and represent the second generation or later of a founding family with a controlling interest in a listed company with a market cap of at least ₹5,000 crore.

The report also includes a performance index that rates companies based on financial metrics, operational efficiency, business development, governance, and ESG disclosures. Arun Alagappan of Coromandel International tops this index with a score of 7.0, which combines a 3.9 times growth multiple with a 23% ROCE and ₹24,444 crore in revenue. Rajesh Agrawal of Ajanta Pharma (6.9) is followed by a three-way tie between CR Anandakrishnan of KPR Mill, Nikhil Sawhney of Triveni Turbine, and Priya Agarwal Hebbar of Hindustan Zinc, each scoring 6.8.

The automobile and auto components sector has the most representation with nine companies, followed by healthcare and industrial products, each with six. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ranks as the largest company on the list by market cap at ₹4,22,007 crore. Despite the digital boom, 74% of this list comprises manufacturing companies producing tangible goods, indicating that India's large legacy businesses are rooted in manufacturing.

Mumbai and New Delhi each host six of these companies’ headquarters, followed by Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata with five each. Maharashtra leads with nine companies and a total market cap of ₹7.74 lakh crore.

List features 10 women across nine companies The list also features 10 women across nine companies. These enterprises have a combined market capitalisation of ₹8.16 lakh crore. Rama Kirloskar of Kirloskar Brothers leads the women's ranking with a 17.7 times growth multiple. Hindustan Zinc, under Priya Agarwal Hebbar, reported the highest Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at 63%.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries generates nearly 75% of its revenue from exports, making it the most globally integrated company on the list.

The average age of successors is 42, with 19 of the 63 being under 40. The youngest is Chaitanya Jalan of Ramkrishna Forgings at 28. Second-generation leaders make up 46% of the list, while third-generation leaders account for 32%. Seven companies are over a century old, with Muthoot Finance, founded in 1887, being the oldest.