Mock drills on May 7 as India-Pakistan tensions simmer: From air raid warning sirens to blackouts, more

The home ministry is ramping up preparedness with mock drills across 244 categorised districts in the country on may 7, testing everything from air raid warning sirens, to evacuation readiness to blackout measures as tensions with Pakistan continue to simmer in the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 were killed.

The Union Home Minister on Monday, May 5, said in a letter to Chief Secretaries that the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories (UTs).

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum Civil Defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the communication from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said.

“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025,” the letter said.

What the mock drills aim to achieve? 1.Operationalization of air raid warning sirens

2. Operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with the IAF

2. Training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

3. Provision of crash blackout measures

4. Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

5. Updating the evacuation plan and its rehearsal

6. Checking the activation and response of Civil Defence Services, including wardens, firefighting, rescue operations, and depot management

Tensions with Pakistan have risen following a terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Pahalgam terror attack left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.