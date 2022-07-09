Studying MBA at an Australian university, Aamir Qutub landed a job as a cleaner at Victoria's Avalon Airport
He left his job as an airport cleaner and started his own software company
About 10 years ago, Aamir Qutub came to Australia to study Master of Business Administration (MBA). Over the months, Aamir Qutub, who grew up in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh, submitted about 300 applications to various companies to secure a job but didn't receive a single response.
Ten years later, Aamir Qutub is running a multi-million dollar company. But the road to becoming a company CEO wasn't a smooth one. "It was very scary moving here because everything was new for me and my English was not great. It was hard to find jobs without experience, every job required previous experience but I didn't have any because I just moved here," he told Daily Mail Australia.
Studying MBA at an Australian university, Aamir Qutub also landed a job as a cleaner at Victoria's Avalon Airport. But he didn't continue it for long.
He left his job as an airport cleaner and started his own software company. He would travel three hours to get to his university, study there for hours, spend the afternoon trying to network and would spend 2am-7am distributing newspapers.
"I was exhausted but I was excited to see where it would take me," he said.
The breakthrough came in his final year of study when Aamir Qutub landed an internship at a tech company, ICT Geelong, and the luck shined on him as within 15 days, he was promoted to operations manager.
Two years later, he became the interim general manager of the company. "I felt a bit overwhelmed but it was like that moment in the Pursuit of Happiness film where he finally gets the job - it felt amazing," Aamir Qutub said.
Over time, Aamir Qutub took over the role permanently at the age of 25, helping the company increase its revenue by 300 per cent. It was then Aamir Qutub decided to launch his own business.
In 2014, starting from his brother-in-law's garage, Aamir Qutub started his company -- Enterprise Monkey Proprietor Ltd -- with just $2,000 in his pocket. His company was recently awarded the Australian Smartest Innovation of the year.
Aamir Qutub now employs a team of 100 staff. "I always wanted to be successful, I just wanted to pursue what I loved and I had this belief in myself," the 33-year-old said.
