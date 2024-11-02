From Baba Siddique’s murder to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol’s extradition: Key developments in the case

The Mumbai Police officials are in connection with the US government authorities to extradite Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, after US authorities raised an alert about the presence of the jailed gangster brother, reported ANI on Saturday. Anmol Bishnoi was allegedly involved in a firing incident outside Salman Khan's house and also played a key role in the murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Here is the timeline of the case October 12: Around 9.15 PM, three individuals appeared from a nearby vehicle near the Ram Mandir, a well-known temple close to his office and pulled out guns and fired three shots at Baba Siddiqui. After being shot, Baba Siddique was admitted on Saturday and, despite extensive resuscitative efforts, succumbed to his injuries shortly.

October 13: Baba Siddique was laid to rest at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honours.

October 13: Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder in Mumbai.

October 14: The Mumbai Police suspected Siddique was killed at the behest of Bishnoi after a purported Facebook post surfaced claiming "Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna (whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order)". The comments were posted by one Shubuu Lonkar, whom the police suspect to be Bishnoi gang aide Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar.

October 14: Mumbai Police informed the shooters who killed NCP leader Baba Siddique had also planned to murder his son Zeeshan Siddique as well.

October 16: The Mumbai Police, on October 16, submitted before the court that their intention to initiate Anmol's extradition in connection with the Salman Khan house firing case.

October 17: Zeeshan Siddique, son of former senior NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, demanded justice for his father's brutal murder.

October 18: The Mumbai Traffic Police said that they received a threatening message via WhatsApp demanding ₹5 crore from actor Salman Khan to resolve enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi. ANI reported citing Mumbai Police, “A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which ₹5 crore has been demanded from actor Salman Khan.”

October 19: Salman Khan's security beefed up along with an addition of a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet of cars. The Dabangg actor bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth ₹2 crore and is making arrangements to ship it from Dubai, according to Bollywood Society report.

October 21: Zeeshan Siddique claimed that the people behind his father’s assassination are now targeting him. However, the Bandra (East) MLA vowed that he would not be intimidated, pledging to carry forward his father’s legacy with determination and courage.

October 23: According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, three suspected shooters allegedly involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, through Snapchat, before executing the shooting of the NCP leader. According to the police, Anmol was in contact with the accused from Canada and America and four mobile phones were seized from the accused.

October 25: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

October 25: All nine accused arrested in Baba Siddiqui murder case were presented before a court in Mumbai which extended their police remand till October 26. The nine accused were Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).

October 25: Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP and has been fielded from Vandre East constituency.

October 25: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested seven suspected shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were allegedly planning an attack in Rajasthan.