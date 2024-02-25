From beverages to processed food: How India’s spending patterns stack up
SummaryFood’s share in total household spending is now less than half in rural areas for the first time, official survey data showed. On average, a rural person spent ₹3,773 per month, compared to ₹6,459 per month in urban areas.
The top 5% of the urban Indian population spend ₹20,824 per month on their needs, nearly 10 times of what the persons in the bottom 5% spend ( ₹2,001), the new Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) released by the statistics ministry showed. In rural areas, the ratio is slightly narrower, at seven times ( ₹1,373 vs ₹10,501).