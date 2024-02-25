Nearly 10% of per capita expenditure was dedicated to buying beverages and processed foods in both rural and urban India. This reflected an evolving dietary preferences and lifestyle changes among Indian households. Milk and milk products were the second-biggest expense in both rural and urban India. Among non-food items, 7.6% of the entire monthly consumption expenditure in rural India and 8.6% in urban India was spent on conveyance. In rural India, medicine constituted the second-biggest non-food expenditure head, consuming 7.1% of the total household spending.