Indians are adopting digital payments at a scorching pace. The government data has shown that digital transactions grew close to 90% from 232,000 to over 430,000 in the three years from FY19 to FY21. Witnessing this big transformation, Indian astrophysicists Dr Karan Jani, who visited Gujarat after a gap of 2.5 years wrote, “Just a sheer scale of digital payment literacy that has happened in India is beyond anywhere in the west". Industralist Anand Mahindra also agreed with Jani's perspective about India's digital transformation. Mahidnra wrote, “Even when change takes place in front of our very eyes, we often fail to see it. Thank you for this very interesting ‘outside’ perspective".

1a. India is beyond advanced now as a cashless society! From street vendors to shops in the mall, everyone, everywhere is using Google Pay (or something similar).



A sugarcane juice vendor on the Dandi beach gave me a look when the QR code scan failed as I didn't have it set up! — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

1b. Friends I grew up with rarely carry Rs. 200 with them on a daily basis. This is beyond a cultural shift. A few years ago this would have been impossible to imagine.



Just the sheer scale of digital payment literacy that has happened in India is beyond anywhere in West! — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

Jani said that India is beyond now as a cashless society. "From street vendors to shops in the malls, everyone everywhere is using Google Pay (or something similar)".

2c. Speaking of stocks, everyone is investing! Like literally everyone (even the age groups of parents) are wanting to go beyond "orthodox" investments in "post and gold"



A friend's father who retired from govt. job, uses app to keep track of his portfolio! I had to introspect! — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

2b. Interacting with high school students to freshly college graduates, there is a bidding desire for them to "launch ideas" instead of "work to survive".



This is also reflected in their solid understanding of stocks and bitcoins. 20-year-olds are ready to invest and how! — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

Continuing his praise for digital India, Jain shared his experience saying, "I went for a passport renewal... I got a text right as soon as I made the payment. And every update since--print, police verification, courier'.

4b. Continuing my awe with Digital India. I went for a passport renewal. Standard process. BUT this is where you can see the strength of digital infrastructure.



I got a text message right as soon as I made payment. And every update since - print, police verification, courier! — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

Further, Jani also observed a positive transformation towards investment methods adopted by the country's youth. He said "everyone is investing in stocks, are wanting to beyond 'orthodox investment in post and gold'.

He stated that digital literacy is profound and such adoption happened in the background of the global pandemic.

5a. While this level of Digital Literacy is profound, what is even a step more is so much adoption has happened in the background of the global pandemic.



That brings to the conclusion: — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

5b. People, businesses, have moved on from COVID setbacks. K-12 schools are opened and everyone is happy!



Almost everyone is vaccinated and is taking sufficient precautions (beyond just masks). All are tired of media fear-mongering and no other wave is going to shake them. — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) March 9, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.