‘From Coldplay to Soldplay’: Netizens fume amid Mumbai Police probe against BookMyShow for ticket ‘black marketing’

Netizens continue venting their anger and despair amid alleged black market sale of Coldplay tickets for the Mumbai Concert in 2025 at unreasonable price. On Friday, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police summoned BookMyShow's parent company Big Tree Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in the matter.

Hemrajani was summoned to appear before the investigative officer and record statements on Saturday, September 28. The investigation reportedly began after a Mumbai-based lawyer filed a complaint accusing the company of conspiring to earn money from black-market tickets.

Meanwhile, several users on social media continued to share videos and screenshots of Coldplay India 2025 Concert tickets being sold in the black market in lakhs and ten lakhs.

“From Coldplay to Soldplay, in less than an hour. Got to feel for all genuine Coldplay fans. A lot of tickets have been bought by black marketers. We saw the same script with BookMyShow during the Cricket World Cup as well,” a social media user wrote on X.

“Waited 3 and a half hours for 22nd August for Coldplay presale to be 1000 in the queue and told they’re all sold out couldn’t make it up, real fans not even being able to get tickets due to people buying 6 tickets and selling at extortion #Ticketmaster #Coldplay2025,” read another social post.

“Wtf is this. Everyone is reselling on vivago. No genuine Coldplay fans got any tickets. This is pure scam,” wrote a user on X.

“Coldplay seemingly not learning from the Oasis nonsense by letting over half of their tickets go to resellers. Just ban resale sites and make tickets non-transferable. If you need to sell a ticket, you have to sell It back to the ticket site. Make them earn that £5 booking fee,” read another post on X.

Coldplay tickets row: BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani to record statement today BookMyShow CEO and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani will give his statement to Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing on Saturday, September 28. The police summoned Hemrajani and another person associated with the matter after a complaint was filed alleging black marketing of ticket for shows of Coldplay in Mumbai in 2025.

The official said the probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform. "Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.