‘From Coldplay to Soldplay’: Netizens fume amid Mumbai Police probe against BookMyShow for ticket ‘black marketing’

Netizens express outrage over black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets in Mumbai, prompting the Economic Offence Wing to summon BookMyShow's CEO for questioning. Complaints allege ticketing conspiracies as social media users share evidence of inflated resale prices.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh a night as rooms sell out
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to ₹1 lakh a night as rooms sell out(X)

Netizens continue venting their anger and despair amid alleged black market sale of Coldplay tickets for the Mumbai Concert in 2025 at unreasonable price. On Friday, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police summoned BookMyShow's parent company Big Tree Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in the matter.

Also Read | Coldplay Concert row: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani

Hemrajani was summoned to appear before the investigative officer and record statements on Saturday, September 28. The investigation reportedly began after a Mumbai-based lawyer filed a complaint accusing the company of conspiring to earn money from black-market tickets.

Meanwhile, several users on social media continued to share videos and screenshots of Coldplay India 2025 Concert tickets being sold in the black market in lakhs and ten lakhs.

Also Read | Reseller prices soar up to 26x as Coldplay concert tickets vanish in a flash

“From Coldplay to Soldplay, in less than an hour. Got to feel for all genuine Coldplay fans. A lot of tickets have been bought by black marketers. We saw the same script with BookMyShow during the Cricket World Cup as well,” a social media user wrote on X.

“Waited 3 and a half hours for 22nd August for Coldplay presale to be 1000 in the queue and told they’re all sold out couldn’t make it up, real fans not even being able to get tickets due to people buying 6 tickets and selling at extortion #Ticketmaster #Coldplay2025,” read another social post.

Also Read | Coldplay, Bryan Adams concerts: How music shows are leading to ‘gig-tripping’

“Wtf is this. Everyone is reselling on vivago. No genuine Coldplay fans got any tickets. This is pure scam,” wrote a user on X.

“Coldplay seemingly not learning from the Oasis nonsense by letting over half of their tickets go to resellers. Just ban resale sites and make tickets non-transferable. If you need to sell a ticket, you have to sell It back to the ticket site. Make them earn that £5 booking fee,” read another post on X.

Coldplay tickets row: BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani to record statement today

BookMyShow CEO and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani will give his statement to Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing on Saturday, September 28. The police summoned Hemrajani and another person associated with the matter after a complaint was filed alleging black marketing of ticket for shows of Coldplay in Mumbai in 2025.

The official said the probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform. "Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.

Due to phenomenal response to Coldplay show ticket booking, a third show was added to the Mumbai leg of the “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025”. The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘From Coldplay to Soldplay’: Netizens fume amid Mumbai Police probe against BookMyShow for ticket ‘black marketing’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.