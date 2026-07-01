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From courtrooms to contracts: How state land authorities lost their bankruptcy leverage

Yash Tiwari
2 min read1 Jul 2026, 04:02 PM IST
According to lawyers, the amendment will reduce litigation around insolvency claims, given that land authorities' claims as secured creditors had led to litigation.
According to lawyers, the amendment will reduce litigation around insolvency claims, given that land authorities' claims as secured creditors had led to litigation.(Mint)
Summary

A state body can no longer claim to have a security interest and demand priority merely because a state law says so, the IBC amendment says, offering potential relief for banks and homebuyers

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Real estate bankruptcy resolution has received a fillip, with a recent change in law clarifying that land development authorities do not automatically get secured creditor status in the insolvency process. Lawyers said the amendment will be a major relief to banks and home buyers, as it will speed up the rescue of bankrupt projects.

Real estate bankruptcy resolution has received a fillip, with a recent change in law clarifying that land development authorities do not automatically get secured creditor status in the insolvency process. Lawyers said the amendment will be a major relief to banks and home buyers, as it will speed up the rescue of bankrupt projects.

Earlier, state-owned land authorities could claim the status of secured creditors under state laws. This meant they had priority to recover dues such as lease fees and taxes during the resolution process, putting them on the same level as banks and home buyers. The matter frequently landed in the courts, stalling the rescue process.

Earlier, state-owned land authorities could claim the status of secured creditors under state laws. This meant they had priority to recover dues such as lease fees and taxes during the resolution process, putting them on the same level as banks and home buyers. The matter frequently landed in the courts, stalling the rescue process.

The Parliament amended Section 3(31) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in April, defining the term “security interest”. Security interest is when a bank lends money after taking a security from the borrower. The security could be a mortgage or a deposit of title deeds. Essentially, a state body can no longer claim to have a security interest and demand priority merely because a state law says so.

Also Read | From dirty dozen to IBC 2.0: how debt resolution changed in India

“These amendments should provide relief to both home buyers and banks. Several resolutions were being held up due to the objections being taken by land authorities seeking that they be declared as secured creditors by virtue of holding statutory charge, and that the resolution plans treat them as secured creditors,” said Manmeet Singh, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Some of India's major state land development agencies include the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (Cidco), West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). Queries emailed to their spokespersons remained unanswered.

According to lawyers, the amendment will reduce litigation around insolvency claims, given that land authorities' claims as secured creditors had led to litigation.

“A significant amount of litigation over the past few years has centred on whether statutory authorities qualify as secured creditors. By legislatively settling that question, the amendment should reduce avoidable disputes and allow resolution professionals to implement resolution plans with greater certainty,” added Manmeet.

IBC was enacted in 2016 to provide a framework for resolving distressed companies. Under this law, the creditors are paid in a prescribed hierarchy. Workmen have a higher priority while employee dues rank below, often called a "waterfall mechanism" under Section 53 of the Act. Government dues and other operational creditors rank lower.

Also Read | Centre backs most panel recommendations on IBC reforms

So, what's next for land authorities, which have lost their secured creditor status? Shiv Sapra, partner at Kochhar & Co., said these authorities will now need to move towards focusing more on a structure which might include periodic payments of payouts for their land. This might also range in revising the sale deed between the land authority and real estate developer, making a stronger contract.

"Land authorities should shift their focus from litigation to transaction design. Wherever legally permissible, they should strengthen contractual protections at the inception of projects instead of depending upon statutory priority at the insolvency stage," said Sapra.

In March last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha that 204 insolvency cases in real estate and construction were resolved under the bankruptcy law until March 2025, yielding an average recovery of 44.7% against the lenders' admitted claims. She also added that 1,552 cases of insolvency in realty and the construction sector were admitted till March 2025.

“The real shift is that land authorities lose the waterfall leverage based on statutory charge, but retain commercial, contractual and regulatory leverage as landowners and statutory authorities,” said Aastha, partner at Argus Partners.

Also Read | The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: uphold the discipline of letting go
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Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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HomeNewsFrom courtrooms to contracts: How state land authorities lost their bankruptcy leverage

From courtrooms to contracts: How state land authorities lost their bankruptcy leverage

Yash Tiwari
2 min read1 Jul 2026, 04:02 PM IST
According to lawyers, the amendment will reduce litigation around insolvency claims, given that land authorities' claims as secured creditors had led to litigation.
According to lawyers, the amendment will reduce litigation around insolvency claims, given that land authorities' claims as secured creditors had led to litigation.(Mint)
Summary

A state body can no longer claim to have a security interest and demand priority merely because a state law says so, the IBC amendment says, offering potential relief for banks and homebuyers

Gift this article

Real estate bankruptcy resolution has received a fillip, with a recent change in law clarifying that land development authorities do not automatically get secured creditor status in the insolvency process. Lawyers said the amendment will be a major relief to banks and home buyers, as it will speed up the rescue of bankrupt projects.

Real estate bankruptcy resolution has received a fillip, with a recent change in law clarifying that land development authorities do not automatically get secured creditor status in the insolvency process. Lawyers said the amendment will be a major relief to banks and home buyers, as it will speed up the rescue of bankrupt projects.

Earlier, state-owned land authorities could claim the status of secured creditors under state laws. This meant they had priority to recover dues such as lease fees and taxes during the resolution process, putting them on the same level as banks and home buyers. The matter frequently landed in the courts, stalling the rescue process.

Earlier, state-owned land authorities could claim the status of secured creditors under state laws. This meant they had priority to recover dues such as lease fees and taxes during the resolution process, putting them on the same level as banks and home buyers. The matter frequently landed in the courts, stalling the rescue process.

The Parliament amended Section 3(31) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in April, defining the term “security interest”. Security interest is when a bank lends money after taking a security from the borrower. The security could be a mortgage or a deposit of title deeds. Essentially, a state body can no longer claim to have a security interest and demand priority merely because a state law says so.

Also Read | From dirty dozen to IBC 2.0: how debt resolution changed in India

“These amendments should provide relief to both home buyers and banks. Several resolutions were being held up due to the objections being taken by land authorities seeking that they be declared as secured creditors by virtue of holding statutory charge, and that the resolution plans treat them as secured creditors,” said Manmeet Singh, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Some of India's major state land development agencies include the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (Cidco), West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). Queries emailed to their spokespersons remained unanswered.

According to lawyers, the amendment will reduce litigation around insolvency claims, given that land authorities' claims as secured creditors had led to litigation.

“A significant amount of litigation over the past few years has centred on whether statutory authorities qualify as secured creditors. By legislatively settling that question, the amendment should reduce avoidable disputes and allow resolution professionals to implement resolution plans with greater certainty,” added Manmeet.

IBC was enacted in 2016 to provide a framework for resolving distressed companies. Under this law, the creditors are paid in a prescribed hierarchy. Workmen have a higher priority while employee dues rank below, often called a "waterfall mechanism" under Section 53 of the Act. Government dues and other operational creditors rank lower.

Also Read | Centre backs most panel recommendations on IBC reforms

So, what's next for land authorities, which have lost their secured creditor status? Shiv Sapra, partner at Kochhar & Co., said these authorities will now need to move towards focusing more on a structure which might include periodic payments of payouts for their land. This might also range in revising the sale deed between the land authority and real estate developer, making a stronger contract.

"Land authorities should shift their focus from litigation to transaction design. Wherever legally permissible, they should strengthen contractual protections at the inception of projects instead of depending upon statutory priority at the insolvency stage," said Sapra.

In March last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha that 204 insolvency cases in real estate and construction were resolved under the bankruptcy law until March 2025, yielding an average recovery of 44.7% against the lenders' admitted claims. She also added that 1,552 cases of insolvency in realty and the construction sector were admitted till March 2025.

“The real shift is that land authorities lose the waterfall leverage based on statutory charge, but retain commercial, contractual and regulatory leverage as landowners and statutory authorities,” said Aastha, partner at Argus Partners.

Also Read | The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: uphold the discipline of letting go
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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