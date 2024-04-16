From cubicle to corporate icon, Costco finance chief ends 40-year run
Jennifer Williams , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 16 Apr 2024, 09:35 PM IST
SummaryRichard Galanti has stepped down as CFO after nearly four decades in the role. The longtime executive has left his mark on the retail behemoth.
On a recent overcast Wednesday, Richard Galanti was at his cubicle by 8 a.m., as usual.
