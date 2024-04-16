From cubicle to corporate icon, Costco finance chief ends 40-year run

It didn’t hurt, and maybe was key, that Galanti grew up working at one of the four grocery and liquor stores that his dad and three uncles owned in the greater Atlanta area, doing everything from bagging groceries to stocking shelves, mopping floors and cutting meat. It wasn’t the M.B.A. that mattered to Costco’s co-founders as much as his knowledge of the industry, Galanti joked. Sinegal couldn’t be reached for comment about working with Galanti. Brotman died in 2017.