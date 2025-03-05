From dolls to games, toy industry frets about tariff impact on costs, prices

Toy makers are worried, as everything from dolls to board games is about to get more expensive.

Hundreds of toy companies, ranging from giants such as Hasbro, Mattel and Lego, down to the smallest tinkerers, gathered at New York’s Toy Fair in recent days with the spectre of tariffs looming large. The concerns expressed on the convention center’s floor ranged from what countries they could source their toy cars and playsets from, to how high prices could go before shoppers cut back on buying toys.

“Everyone is trying to pull the same levers to minimize the impact, but you can only do so much," Hasbro’s President of Toys, Licensing & Entertainment Tim Kilpin said. “At some point, there’s no way that consumers won’t see this come through in the prices that they’re paying for toys."

Hasbro and other larger toy companies have some tools at play that could help blunt the impact of tariffs, which the Trump administration has imposed on products coming in from China, as well as Canada and Mexico. The companies are renegotiating with vendors and reconfiguring global supply chains to shift production to countries where they can avoid pain points.

Smaller players, however, may not have the resources or ability to follow suit. “There really is no safe haven right now from tariffs on toys, and that has created some uncertainty in the business," said Greg Ahearn, chief executive of the Toy Association, the industry trade group that hosted the event.

The U.S. toy industry is coming off two years of basically flat sales, following a boom during the pandemic as parents splurged on toys for their kids. Now, tariffs have emerged as a key threat to any momentum, with the potential to both raise costs for companies and curb consumer spending amid expectations for broadly higher prices.

“From the largest of the large, to the smallest of the startups that I’ve spoken to, everyone said 20% or more is an amount that we cannot, as an industry, survive under, and it will absolutely have to be passed on to the U.S. consumer," Ahearn said.

While about 80% of toys are made in China, companies have taken steps to diversify away from China, part of a longer-term shift that was accelerated under tariff threats during Trump’s first term.

Hasbro’s Kilpin said that the Nerf and Play-Doh maker currently manufactures about 40% of its products in China. It has actively worked to diversify its operations over the past few years, including opening new facilities in Vietnam and India. “But events in the world are kind of outpacing everybody," he said.

Rival toymaker Mattel additionally spent the past few years building out a supply chain that isn’t overly reliant upon any one country, a structure that Chief Commercial Officer Steve Totzke said should help it navigate the looming trade war.

Still, “pricing is going to be a reality for many toy companies," Totzke said.

The tariffs could push toy prices past acceptable limits for some families. More than half of the industry’s sales came from items priced at $20 or less in 2024, toy executives said. Higher prices could prompt consumers to either trade down to lower priced toys or limit discretionary spending.

Ahearn said that the tariffs could open the door for more counterfeit toys to come in through third-party e-commerce shipment entities such as Temu and Shein, increasing the risk of putting unsafe toys in kids’ hands during the holiday season.

The Toy Association is lobbying for an exception from tariffs, similar to the one the industry received during Trump’s first administration. “No exclusions seems to be the policy of the moment, but we also have seen that this administration has reversed its course on certain topics," Ahearn said. “We’re hopeful but not naive."

As it stands, tariffs will have outsized effects on small businesses, which have fewer levers to pull when it comes to navigating higher costs, he added.

Michael Agosta launched Totym–a line of plush toys based on mythological creatures and monsters–about six months ago. He has so far invested about $200,000 in the company, which has yet to turn a profit.

The company doesn’t have the necessary experience, time or funding to move its production out of China. Even if it did, “there’s so much uncertainty that it doesn’t make sense to try to go to another country, because things could change in a moment," he said.

Agosta’s costs have increased by 20% over the past few weeks, which has in turn halved his margins, he said. He plans to eat the costs for as long as he can due to fears that higher prices will kill the brand before it has the chance to find its feet.

“We don’t have the flexibility to raise prices, because nobody knows who we are," Agosta said. “But if I’m literally going to be losing money on every unit, then I’m going to have to, or I’ll be out of business."