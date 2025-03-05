From dolls to games, toy industry frets about tariff impact on costs, prices
SummaryHundreds of toy companies, ranging from giants such as Hasbro, Mattel and Lego, down to the smallest tinkerers, gathered at New York’s Toy Fair in recent days with the spectre of tariffs looming large.
Toy makers are worried, as everything from dolls to board games is about to get more expensive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more