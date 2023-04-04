From first woman to black astronaut, know all about NASA's 2024 flight around Moon3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
NASA announced its team of astronauts who will voyage into deep space in its Artemis II lunar mission. The space mission will be the first of its kind after the historic Apollo mission
For the first time in five decades, NASA announced the team of its human spaceflight Mission to the Moon. Apart from being one of NASA's first such mission in last 50 years, the space team includes first woman and black man to voyage into deep space.
