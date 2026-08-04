From fresh US tariffs to growth downgrades and CWG medal tally, top global news in five charts

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts gives you an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts gives you an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.
Growth downgrades
The International Monetary Fund's latest growth outlook underscores the economic fallout of the West Asia war.
Growth downgrades
The International Monetary Fund's latest growth outlook underscores the economic fallout of the West Asia war.
The region's 2026 growth forecast has been slashed to 0.7%, down sharply from the 3.9% projected in January 2026—the steepest downgrade among all regions tracked. The war has disrupted trade, investment and oil markets across West and Central Asia.
Growth has been downgraded across regions, with emerging and developing Asia now expected to post slower growth (3.8%) than sub-Saharan Africa (4.3%) compared to what was anticipated in January 2025. Emerging market economies in Asia, including India, are highly dependent on West Asia, particularly for their energy needs.
India’s growth forecast has also been downgraded to 6.4% for 2026-27 compared to the 6.5% projection given in January 2025, but has remained fairly steady compared to other countries. The Euro area isn't faring much better, with growth expectations trimmed to 0.9%. Overall, world growth is expected to be just 3% in 2026, slower than 3.3% projected in January 2025 and January 2026.
Tariffs return
The US has launched a fresh round of tariffs, imposing additional duties of 10–12.5% on imports from 60 trading partners, including India, under Section 301's forced-labour investigations.
Section 301 allows the US to impose trade measures against countries whose policies it considers unfair. In this case, the tariffs target countries accused of using forced labour, which US argues enables goods to be produced at artificially low costs that undercut American businesses and workers.
These countries accounted for 80.7% of the US’ imports in 2025. Out of the 60 countries, 41 are facing a 12.5% tariff, of which 18 are from Asia. These include major trading partners such as China, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea. India is relatively better placed, especially compared to other emerging markets.
Among the US' top 10 import sources, India is the only Asian economy besides Taiwan to face the lower 10% tariff. Apart from these duties, several countries, including India, are also under investigation over structural excess manufacturing capacity and overproduction, potentially exposing them to further tariffs.
Slowing dragon
After decades of rapid expansion, China is now struggling to grow fast. This has become much more evident in recent quarters as the dragon struggled to reach 5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth.
China's economy expanded just 4.3% in the second quarter of 2026—its weakest quarterly growth since late 2022, when the country was emerging from strict covid-19 restrictions.
The slowdown marks a sharp deceleration from Q1's 5% growth and comes in below Beijing's own 4.5-5% target for the year—a range that is most modest since 1991. While China’s economy is facing a structural slowdown, the low Q2 print may also have been due to the West Asia war.
Weak domestic demand collided with the war's impact on oil prices, even as exports held up strongly. China's National Bureau of Statistics cited growing "external instability and uncertainty", along with a persistent mismatch between robust industrial supply and weak domestic consumption—a structural imbalance policymakers have struggled to address.
Power shift
Coal remains the world's biggest source of electricity, but its dominance is steadily weakening as renewable energy gains ground.
According to an analysis of Ember data by the Pew Research Center, renewables—including wind, solar, hydropower and bioenergy—generated 34% of global electricity in 2025, overtaking coal's 33% share for the first time. Coal's contribution has fallen from 38% in 2000.
The shares of solar and wind have surged from virtually zero to 8.8% and 8.6%, respectively. Nuclear, meanwhile, has quietly faded, with its share declining from 16.6% at the turn of the century to 8.9% now. Gas has held relatively firm, hovering between 18-22% through the period.
The broader story is one of substitution. As solar power became the cheapest source of new electricity generation, coal steadily ceded market share, even as global electricity demand more than doubled since 2000.
Guarded glory
The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow concluded on 2 August with Australia topping the medal tally, winning 70 gold, 45 silver and 56 bronze medals.
India secured the fourth rank, winning 13 gold—eight of them won by women athletes. The country also won 17 silver and 9 bronze, posting a better performance than its historical fifth rank.
Overall, Australia, the top performer in 2026, also dominates the Games with an all-time medal tally of 2,773 medals. India’s all-time rank is fifth with 603 medals. England is ranked second with 2,432 medals, Canada third with 1,709, and New Zealand fourth with 742.
The Games saw over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations competing across 10 sports and 215 medal events. This one turned out to be one of the leanest editions in recent history. With just 10 sports and 215 medal events on offer, this year's Games shrank sharply from Birmingham 2022's 20 sports and 283 events, and even fell below Kuala Lumpur 1998's modest 15 sports and 214 events—making it the smallest edition by sport count in nearly three decades.