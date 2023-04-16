From gangster to parliamentarian: Story of Atiq Ahmad's journey3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:23 AM IST
- After three years, Atiq Ahmad departed from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and assumed the presidency of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).
The notorious mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were fatally shot on Saturday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while being transported for a court-mandated medical check-up during their five-day police remand.
