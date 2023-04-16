The notorious mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were fatally shot on Saturday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while being transported for a court-mandated medical check-up during their five-day police remand.

This article delves into Atiq Ahmad's rise as a prominent criminal in UP, his political influence, his election as a Member of Parliament, and ultimately, his downfall.

Atiq Ahmed's personal life

Atiq Ahmad, originally from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, was born in 1962. He was married to Shaista Praveen, who is currently on the run. Atiq and Shaista had five sons named Ali, Umar, Ahmad, Asad, Ahzaan, and Abaan. Tragically, Asad was reportedly killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi on Friday.

Khalid Azim, who was also known as Ashraf, and happened to be Atiq's brother, had previously served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Atiq Ahmed's political journey

Atiq Ahmad had a prolific political career, having served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh for five terms and also as a former Member of Parliament (MP).

He entered politics in 1989 as an independent candidate and won the Allahabad (now Prayagraj) West MLA seat. He continued to retain the seat in the following two legislative assembly elections. In 1996, Atiq Ahmad won his fourth consecutive term, this time as a member of the Samajwadi Party.

After three years, Atiq Ahmad departed from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and assumed the presidency of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). He went on to secure victory in the 2002 assembly election.

However, the following year, he returned to the SP. Subsequently, Atiq Ahmad was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Phulpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the 14th Lok Sabha, serving from 2004 to 2009. It's worth mentioning that Phulpur had previously been held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Atiq Ahmed criminal history

Atiq Ahmad has a long history of criminal involvement, with 101 reported criminal incidents involving him in the past four decades in the state. Police records indicate that the first murder case against him was filed as far back as 1979. He has been implicated in various crimes such as murders, attempted murders, kidnappings, fraud, threats, and land grabs.

Atiq Ahmad was also alleged to be involved in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. The incident took place when Pal challenged Atiq's influence and emerged victorious in the election against Atiq's younger brother Khalid Azeem. Pal was shot and killed just three months after defeating Atiq's brother in the Allahabad (West) assembly seat.

Atiq Ahmad, who transitioned from being a gangster to a politician, was also charged with kidnapping Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder case of Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was allegedly coerced by Atiq Ahmad to provide a statement denying his presence during Raju Pal's murder and expressing unwillingness to testify. As a result, Atiq Ahmad was sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction that occurred in 2006.

Signs of Atiq Ahmad's eventual downfall emerged in 2016 when his associates were alleged to have assaulted college staff in Prayagraj for taking action against cheating students. He was subsequently detained in 2017 and later shifted out of the state in 2018.