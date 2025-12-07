From Goa's Birch to Romania's Colectiv: Timeline of nightclub fires over a decade

A devastating fire at Birch By Romeo Lane, a nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, which killed at least 25 people early Sunday brought back horrific memories of the deadly blaze that claimed 62 lives at a nightclub in North Macedonia in March this year.
Here’s a look at some other nightclub fires that claimed significant human lives in the past decade:
* October 2015: Colectiv nightclub fire in Bucharest, Romania, killed 64 people. Pyrotechnics during a performance by the metalcore band Goodbye to Gravity ignited the club's flammable polyurethane acoustic foam. The fire spread rapidly.
* December 2016: ‘Ghost Ship’ warehouse fire in Oakland, California, claimed 36 lives. The deadliest blaze in the history of Oakland was triggered during an electronic music and dance party.
* January 2022: Fire at nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon, killed 16 people. Blaze occurred due to fireworks lit while champagne was being served in the club.
* January 2022: 19 killed in fire at Sorong nightclub in West Papua province, Indonesia. Club was burned by two groups which clashed inside the building.
* August 2022: 23 charred to death at Mountain B nightclub fire in Bangkok, Thailand. Possible short circuit or an issue with the electrical system believed to have triggered the blaze.
* October 2023: Fire at nightclub complex in Murcia, Spain, claimed 13 lives. Fire was possibly triggered by an electrical fault.
* April 2024: 29 killed in blaze at Masquerade nightclub, Istanbul. Fire broke out when the venue was closed for renovation work.
* March 2025: Fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia, killed 62 people. Blaze broke out when sparks from indoor fireworks hit the ceiling and set it alight.
