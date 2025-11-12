From H-1B, tariff on India to foreign students - Trump's change of heart within the first year of second term

US President Donald Trump, since returning to office after a landslide victory in 2024 Presidential elections, has taken a pro-American stance in every area of his governance.

Starting from rounding up of illegal immigrants to putting curbs on H-1B visas, Trump's focus has brought him admiration and criticism in almost equal measures from America's political corridors.

However, the US President now seems to have softened his stance, with him recently saying in an interview with Fox News that it is essential for the United States to bring in talented individuals from foreign countries.

Trump on HIB In the interview, when asked about if restrictions to the H1B visa will be a priority for his government, the US President said that the does need skilled individuals from foreign countries since unemployed Americans cannot be given opportunities in complex roles in manufacturing and defence roles without sufficient training.

When asked if the US does not have the required talent, Trump said, “No, you don’t, no you don’t … you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory where we’re going to make missiles.’”

Trump on tariffs Trump, after implementing 50 per cent tariffs on India, which was among the highest in the world, has now backtracked from that position as well.

On Tuesday, Trump said that the US would be lowering the high tariffs on India. He also claimed that India has reduced its purchase of Russian oil, which was the reason initially put forward by Washington for levying the high tariffs on India.

“Right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and they [India] have stopped doing the Russian oil… It’s being reduced very substantially. Yeah, we will bring the tariffs down at some point,” Trump said during a briefing at the White House.

India also said that talks are progressing well between the two sides on a new trade deal.

One official said, “Talks are progressing well between the two sides, and India and the US are negotiating a comprehensive, WTO-compliant trade agreement. India has kept in mind each sensitive sector in the talks. We don’t see the need for any more rounds of negotiations with the US and are now awaiting a response to India’s trade deal proposal.”

Trump on foreign students In another major U-turn, Donald Trump now believes it is essential for foreign students to come into America.

In the Fox News interview, the US President said it was important to bring in foreign students to help the financial stability of higher education institutions in the US.

Trump said, “You don't want to cut half of the people, half of the students from all over the world that are coming into our country — destroy our entire university and college system — I don't want to do that.”

“I actually think it's good to have outside countries. Look, I want to be able to get along with the world,” he also said.

“We do have a lot of people coming in from China, we always have China and other countries. We also have a massive system of colleges and universities. And if we were to cut that in half, which perhaps makes some people happy, you would have half the colleges in the United States go out of business,” the US President also said.