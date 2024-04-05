Weather forecast: IMD predicts heatwave in 5 states, heavy rainfall in 7
IMD predicts diverse climatic conditions in India, with heatwaves in some regions and wet spells in others. Delhi experiences above-normal temperatures with a chance of drizzle and gusty winds.
IMD Weather Update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast shows diverse climatic conditions across the Indian subcontinent. While some regions are witnessing heatwaves and dry spells, others will be graced by generous wet spells over the next few days.