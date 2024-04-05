Active Stocks
Weather forecast: IMD predicts heatwave in 5 states, heavy rainfall in 7

Fareha Naaz

IMD predicts diverse climatic conditions in India, with heatwaves in some regions and wet spells in others. Delhi experiences above-normal temperatures with a chance of drizzle and gusty winds.

IMD predicted heatwave conditions Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry until April 6. (PTI)Premium
IMD predicted heatwave conditions Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry until April 6. (PTI)

IMD Weather Update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast shows diverse climatic conditions across the Indian subcontinent. While some regions are witnessing heatwaves and dry spells, others will be graced by generous wet spells over the next few days.

The maximum temperature in the national capital, Delhi, is two notches above the season's normal today, April 5, at 36 degrees Celsius. The national capital's minimum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. IMD has predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle in Delhi today, accompanied by gusty winds.

Heatwaves are forecasted in Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry until April 6.

As per the weather bulletin, warm night conditions will prevail over Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka today and tomorrow, with Chhattisgarh experiencing similar conditions today.

Moreover, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness hot and humid weather conditions until April 8. Karnataka will also experience hot and humid conditions until tomorrow, while Goa will have similar conditions until April 7. 

In the north-eastern states, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next six days. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Arunachal Pradesh during this period, alongside heavy rainfall until April 7, with a possibility of very heavy showers tomorrow.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim today. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecasted over these regions over the next five days and over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand over the next four days.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Bihar on April 7 and 8.

 

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 07:29 AM IST
