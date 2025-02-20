From Hindi medium to English learning startup: How Shark Tank India Season 4 Bengaluru entrepreneur defied odds

A Hindi medium-educated entrepreneur, Ashish Gupta from Bengaluru, who featured in Shark Tank India Season 4 episode 22, created a startup focussing on English-speaking challenges faced by students across India. Drawing from his own school-day struggles, he co-founded Bambinos.live in 2021 with Gaurav Brar, who hails from Mumbai, which is an online English tutoring platform designed for kids aged 4-14.

Both the founders pursued higher education in IIM Calcutta. The Hindi medium-educated entrepreneur did his schooling from Chandigarh's Government Model Senior Secondary School. Ashish Gupta obtained BE, Mechanical Engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College. Ashish Gupta holds 12 years of work experience in management consulting, operations strategy, supply chain design, and large scale people operations management.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Gaurav Brar holds 18 years of work experience in general management, revenue, marketing, among others. He has previously worked with notable brands, including Johnson’s Baby, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, Disney, Cartoon Network and others.

Bambinos.live secures funding from 3 Sharks Bambinos.live secured funding from Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Riteish Aggarwal. Let's have a look at Ashish Gupta's inspiring journey to build an English learning empire online.

Ashish Gupta said, “I was fascinated with the power of education in bringing a change in an individual's life. India has a huge potential in the education sector and I felt a strong need to build a meaningful product in this space.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Google unveils new Bengaluru campus: 5 things to know about Ananta

The two founders brought in their experience of working in the k-12 space which was the key driving force to motivate them to set up Bambinos.live. After taking an investment of ₹3.2 crore from employees at Amazon and Curefit, the two wielded on a difficult journey to make their dreams a success. The startup currently employees 250 educators with 120 full-time employees. Bambinos.live boasts more than 6,000 monthly active users

Ashish Gupta added, “We are currently tracking at $4 million ARR and are growing 30% quarter on quarter. Our product rating is the highest in the sector at 4.7/5 with 5500 reviews on Google…We are looking at closing with 10 million ARR or 100 cr in revenue run rate in FY26.”