From Hindi medium to English learning startup: How Shark Tank India Season 4 Bengaluru entrepreneur defied odds

Shark Tank India Season 4: Ashish Gupta, a Hindi medium-educated entrepreneur, who co-founded Bambinos.live, an online English tutoring platform. The Bengaluru entrepreneur launched the English learning platform to address language barriers Indian students face.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Feb 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Shark Tank India Season 4: Hindi medium-educated entrepreneur, Ashish Gupta, did his schooling from Chandigarh’s Government Model Senior Secondary School.(LinkedIn @Ashish Gupta)

A Hindi medium-educated entrepreneur, Ashish Gupta from Bengaluru, who featured in Shark Tank India Season 4 episode 22, created a startup focussing on English-speaking challenges faced by students across India. Drawing from his own school-day struggles, he co-founded Bambinos.live in 2021 with Gaurav Brar, who hails from Mumbai, which is an online English tutoring platform designed for kids aged 4-14.

Both the founders pursued higher education in IIM Calcutta. The Hindi medium-educated entrepreneur did his schooling from Chandigarh's Government Model Senior Secondary School. Ashish Gupta obtained BE, Mechanical Engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College. Ashish Gupta holds 12 years of work experience in management consulting, operations strategy, supply chain design, and large scale people operations management.

Advertisement
Also Read | Bengaluru madrasa girl thrashed, kicked, physically assaulted ahead of Ramadan

Meanwhile Gaurav Brar holds 18 years of work experience in general management, revenue, marketing, among others. He has previously worked with notable brands, including Johnson’s Baby, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, Disney, Cartoon Network and others.

Bambinos.live secures funding from 3 Sharks

Bambinos.live secured funding from Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Riteish Aggarwal. Let's have a look at Ashish Gupta's inspiring journey to build an English learning empire online.

Also Read | Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 20, 2025: Warm start at 19.18 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Also Read | Bengaluru man sues PVR-INOX for wasting his time with 25-min ads, wins ₹1 lakh

Ashish Gupta said, “I was fascinated with the power of education in bringing a change in an individual's life. India has a huge potential in the education sector and I felt a strong need to build a meaningful product in this space.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Google unveils new Bengaluru campus: 5 things to know about Ananta

The two founders brought in their experience of working in the k-12 space which was the key driving force to motivate them to set up Bambinos.live. After taking an investment of 3.2 crore from employees at Amazon and Curefit, the two wielded on a difficult journey to make their dreams a success. The startup currently employees 250 educators with 120 full-time employees. Bambinos.live boasts more than 6,000 monthly active users

Ashish Gupta added, “We are currently tracking at $4 million ARR and are growing 30% quarter on quarter. Our product rating is the highest in the sector at 4.7/5 with 5500 reviews on Google…We are looking at closing with 10 million ARR or 100 cr in revenue run rate in FY26.”

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsFrom Hindi medium to English learning startup: How Shark Tank India Season 4 Bengaluru entrepreneur defied odds
First Published:20 Feb 2025, 02:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App