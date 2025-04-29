From immigration crackdowns to global trade feuds, Donald Trump’s first 100 days stir domestic and global storms

April 29, 2025 — As President Donald Trump marks his first 100 days back in the Oval Office, the second term has already proven to be a whirlwind of policy shifts, international challenges and a continuation of his distinctive leadership style. Known for his decisive and often controversial actions, Trump has moved swiftly to fulfill campaign promises, implement new policies, and continue his confrontational stance on the global stage.

Inauguration: A Return to Form Trump’s inauguration on January 20 was a carefully orchestrated return to the public eye. As expected, the event was punctuated by his signature theatrical style—he tossed Sharpie pens into the crowd, a symbolic gesture that reflected both his personal brand and his ongoing commitment to break from tradition. The inaugural address set the tone for the months ahead, emphasising themes of nationalism, economic protectionism and strict immigration policies.

President Trump takes the oath of office, hand on the Bible, marking the beginning of his second term with a promise to uphold the Constitution and the values he campaigned on

The Musk Factor One of the standout moments of Trump's first days in office was the appointment of Elon Musk to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk’s arrival in the Oval Office, accompanied by his son X Æ A-12, signified a shift towards a more technological and entrepreneurial approach to government reform. The initiative aims to reduce federal bureaucracy and streamline processes across agencies. US citizens however, questioned the practicality of such a radical overhaul.

President Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk in the Oval Office, signaling a new direction for government efficiency.

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press from a Tesla parked on the South Portico of the White House, offering a candid moment during their unconventional meeting on March 11, 2025

The Zelenskyy Confrontation In what became one of the most talked-about incidents of Trump's early term, he and Vice President J.D. Vance had a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The exchange, reportedly heated, saw Trump and Vance publicly criticise Zelenskyy’s handling of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The confrontation led to a cancelled joint press appearance and raised questions about the administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its time of need.

President Trump and Vice President Vance meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. The tense exchange focused on Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, with Trump and Vance questioning and critiquing Zelenskyy's handling of the crisis amidst growing international pressure

Immigration and Deportation Policies Perhaps no policy has defined Trump’s second term more than his aggressive stance on immigration. He quickly reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy and expanded deportation powers for federal agencies. Trump's administration also announced daily deportation quotas for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. These policies have drawn widespread opposition, with civil rights groups arguing that they disproportionately target vulnerable populations.

Images of individuals allegedly undocumented and arrested for crimes are displayed outside the White House on April 28, 2025. The visual demonstration precedes President Trump’s signing of executive orders aimed at intensifying deportation efforts and targeting sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement

Protesters rally in Rhode Island on March 17, 2025, to defend immigrant rights. The demonstration comes in response to President Trump’s renewed deportation policies, with activists calling for stronger protections for immigrant communities and an end to aggressive immigration enforcement.

Tariffs and Trade Wars: US-India Relations Under Scrutiny Trade has been another area where Trump has remained unapologetically bold. The President reintroduced tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, claiming these actions were necessary to protect American industries and workers. However, his tariff policies have also had a significant impact on India, particularly in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors. India, which has been a major exporter of generic medicines and tech services to the US, saw an increase in trade tensions as a result of new tariffs on these goods.

Countries around the world, including India and Mexico, seek to negotiate with the US over President Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which he implemented to protect American industries. The tariffs, aimed at addressing trade imbalances and bolstering domestic production, have sparked global calls for reevaluation.

Trump’s administration also imposed tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum, a move that led to protests from industry leaders in India. In response, the Indian government sought to negotiate a trade deal to reduce the impact of these tariffs. While some of these trade disputes have since been softened, Trump’s aggressive approach to tariffs and protectionism remains a key theme of his economic policy.

President Donald Trump holding a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs on April 2, 2025

Cultural and Social Policy Shifts Trump’s administration has also been marked by significant shifts in cultural and social policy. Executive orders rolled back protections for transgender individuals, while policies targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the federal government were enacted. These moves have sparked heated debates across the country, with many conservatives applauding the administration’s stance, while progressives decry the efforts as regressive and harmful to marginalised communities.

Protests erupt in response to new federal policies restricting transgender rights. Activists rally against the administration's actions, including the reversal of protections for transgender individuals in healthcare and military service, calling for equality and justice

Abortion Rights: Nationwide Protests and Legal Battles Abortion rights have been a focal point of contention during Trump's first 100 days. On January 24, 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14182, titled “Enforcing the Hyde Amendment” which ended federal funding for elective abortions and revoked previous executive orders aimed at expanding access to reproductive healthcare. This move was met with immediate backlash from reproductive rights advocates and sparked nationwide protests.

Demonstrators across the country join the 'Hands Off' protest, voicing their opposition to various government policies that they believe infringe on personal freedoms. The protest calls for the protection of individual rights, including reproductive health, gender equality, and freedom of choice.

The “Hands Off” protests, held on April 5 and April 19, saw over 5.2 million people across the United States demonstrating against the administration's policies. These peaceful rallies were organised to express opposition to the erosion of reproductive rights and the broader conservative agenda. The scale of the protests underscored the deep divisions within the country over these issues.

Nationwide protests erupt as Americans express their concerns over changes to reproductive rights and healthcare access.

Additionally, Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits threats and violence against reproductive health facilities. The Department of Justice also ceased enforcement of the FACE Act, a move that has emboldened anti-abortion groups and raised concerns among clinic providers about increased harassment and threats.