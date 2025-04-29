From immigration crackdowns to global trade feuds, Donald Trump’s first 100 days stir domestic and global storms

April 29, 2025 — As President Donald Trump marks his first 100 days back in the Oval Office, the second term has already proven to be a whirlwind of policy shifts, international challenges and a continuation of his distinctive leadership style. Known for his decisive and often controversial actions, Trump has moved swiftly to fulfill campaign promises, implement new policies, and continue his confrontational stance on the global stage.
Trump’s inauguration on January 20 was a carefully orchestrated return to the public eye. As expected, the event was punctuated by his signature theatrical style—he tossed Sharpie pens into the crowd, a symbolic gesture that reflected both his personal brand and his ongoing commitment to break from tradition. The inaugural address set the tone for the months ahead, emphasising themes of nationalism, economic protectionism and strict immigration policies.
One of the standout moments of Trump's first days in office was the appointment of Elon Musk to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk’s arrival in the Oval Office, accompanied by his son X Æ A-12, signified a shift towards a more technological and entrepreneurial approach to government reform. The initiative aims to reduce federal bureaucracy and streamline processes across agencies. US citizens however, questioned the practicality of such a radical overhaul.
In what became one of the most talked-about incidents of Trump's early term, he and Vice President J.D. Vance had a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The exchange, reportedly heated, saw Trump and Vance publicly criticise Zelenskyy’s handling of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The confrontation led to a cancelled joint press appearance and raised questions about the administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its time of need.
Perhaps no policy has defined Trump’s second term more than his aggressive stance on immigration. He quickly reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy and expanded deportation powers for federal agencies. Trump's administration also announced daily deportation quotas for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. These policies have drawn widespread opposition, with civil rights groups arguing that they disproportionately target vulnerable populations.
Trade has been another area where Trump has remained unapologetically bold. The President reintroduced tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, and imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, claiming these actions were necessary to protect American industries and workers. However, his tariff policies have also had a significant impact on India, particularly in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors. India, which has been a major exporter of generic medicines and tech services to the US, saw an increase in trade tensions as a result of new tariffs on these goods.
Trump’s administration also imposed tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum, a move that led to protests from industry leaders in India. In response, the Indian government sought to negotiate a trade deal to reduce the impact of these tariffs. While some of these trade disputes have since been softened, Trump’s aggressive approach to tariffs and protectionism remains a key theme of his economic policy.
Trump’s administration has also been marked by significant shifts in cultural and social policy. Executive orders rolled back protections for transgender individuals, while policies targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the federal government were enacted. These moves have sparked heated debates across the country, with many conservatives applauding the administration’s stance, while progressives decry the efforts as regressive and harmful to marginalised communities.
Abortion rights have been a focal point of contention during Trump's first 100 days. On January 24, 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14182, titled “Enforcing the Hyde Amendment” which ended federal funding for elective abortions and revoked previous executive orders aimed at expanding access to reproductive healthcare. This move was met with immediate backlash from reproductive rights advocates and sparked nationwide protests.
The “Hands Off” protests, held on April 5 and April 19, saw over 5.2 million people across the United States demonstrating against the administration's policies. These peaceful rallies were organised to express opposition to the erosion of reproductive rights and the broader conservative agenda. The scale of the protests underscored the deep divisions within the country over these issues.
Additionally, Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits threats and violence against reproductive health facilities. The Department of Justice also ceased enforcement of the FACE Act, a move that has emboldened anti-abortion groups and raised concerns among clinic providers about increased harassment and threats.
As President Trump’s first 100 days come to a close, the contours of his second term are becoming increasingly clear. With bold moves on immigration, trade, and government restructuring, his presidency has already sparked intense debate. While his base remains loyal, the effects of his policies will likely continue to ripple through the US and beyond. The next phase of his term promises even more challenges as the President faces both domestic opposition and international scrutiny.