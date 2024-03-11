Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer fails to…,’ netizens react with memes and jokes

Oscar 2024: Hollywood's big night at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles marked the day with 'Oppenheimer' raking in three awards.

Hollywood's big night at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles marked the day with 'Oppenheimer' raking in three awards with Robert Downey Jr was named best supporting actor. At the 96th Academy Awards in California, Ryan Gosling dazzled the night with his performance, "I'm Just Ken."

Here's how social media reacted to Oscar 2024: One user stated, “Me remembering Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress instead of Stephanie Hsu last year."

A second user shared a hilarious meme describing Hollywood's reaction when Oppenheimer received Best Film Editing award at the Oscars. He stated, "The reactions as Oppenheimer fails to win Best Film Oscar!!"

A third user stated, “John Cena creates a makeshift toga out of curtains to present the #Oscar for Best Costume Design."

Another user tweeted, “Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up when he sees Messi, the dog applauding at the #Oscars."

A fourth user tweeted, "From Iron Man to Golden Man" as "Oppenheimer" actor Robert Downey Jr was named best supporting actor for his role as the professional nemesis of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Toronto Television tweeted, “Well deserved. More people should see the reality of russian invasion of Ukraine" when Mstyslav Chernov’s “20 Days in Mariupol," a harrowing first-person account of the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, won the best documentary Oscar on Sunday night.

Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' bagged the golden trophy for Best Cinematography at the Oscars 2024 while a user stated “Poor things deserve it more."

A user commented, "DANNY DEVITO IS ON THE SCREEN EVERYBODY SHUT UP #Oscars" as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito gave the award and joked about how they both tried to kill Batman and lost.

The day witnessed few fashion risks as many celebrities stuck to classic silhouettes including black and other standard colours. Some dazzled the night with under-the-sea-vibe in soft seafoam colours accompanied with mermaid crystals and shell-like designs.

Emma Stone was seen donning the sea camp in a soft pastel strapless look with a faint shell pattern in mint and a wide peplum at the waist.

Ryan Gosling dazzled the night as he performed "I'm Just Ken," a huge 80s power ballad, in a glittering pink suit while neon pink lights set the background tone. A user remarked, "ryan gosling and emma stone singing 'i'm just ken' at the oscars" while another said "imagine not giving Ryan Gosling the Oscar after one of the greatest performances of all time."

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, the sibling duo from 'Barbie', registered Academy Award for "What Was I Made For?" under the best original category. With this achievement, Billie Eilish, has become the youngest person to have won two Oscars in her career. A user commented, " A two-time winner and a record-breaker. She is just 22."

