From ITO to Dhaula Kuan: Flooded roads disrupt traffic, Delhi Police issues advisory. Read here3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters in the national capital region of Delhi due to flooding of roads and streets caused by overflowing Yamuna. Several low-lying areas near the river have been affected by flooding causing traffic disruptions and closures
Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters in the national capital region of Delhi due to flooding of roads and streets caused by overflowing Yamuna, to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic.
NH48 near Shiv Murti: The service lane of NH48 near Shiv Murti is currently closed for traffic due to a high volume of pedestrians. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and seek alternative routes to minimize delays.
NH-48 (Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur): Traffic is currently affected on the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to the movement of Kanwad on the National Highway and a breakdown of a MGV on Gurgaon Road Flyover opposite Subroto Park. Commuters are recommended to avoid this stretch.
Bhairon Road: Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to the overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to find alternative routes and avoid this stretch until the situation is resolved.
C-Hexagon India Gate: Road repair work is underway on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, which will impair traffic movement. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternate routes if possible.
Also read: Delhi Floods: People face problems due to the water-logging situation as Yamuna overflows | Watch in five videos
Due to a ban on the entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in the city, several buses and trucks found themselves stranded.
Special CP Surender Singh Yadav spoke on the flood situation in the city and gave details about steps taken by the management for tackling the situation. He stated that 4,500 police deployments had been made in all areas of Delhi. He further stated that the movements of the Kawariyas were also being monitored. He noted that there had been a decrease in the water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate. However, he mentioned that the Ring Road area towards Wazirabad was still flooded. He added that efforts were being made to open Bhairon Marg by evening and that traffic could be seen on NH 44.