Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters in the national capital region of Delhi due to flooding of roads and streets caused by overflowing Yamuna, to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic.

The national capital, Delhi, is grappling with a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in northern states and increased flow of the Yamuna river in recent days. Several low-lying areas near the river have been affected by flooding causing traffic disruptions and closures.

Following traffic alerts are in effect:

Vikas Marg towards ITO: Traffic movement on Vikas Marg towards ITO is impacted due to the overflow of flood water. It is recommended that commuters avoid this route and instead take the NH 24 route via Akshardham - Nizamuddin - ITO to reach their destinations.