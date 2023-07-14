comScore
From ITO to Dhaula Kuan: Flooded roads disrupt traffic, Delhi Police issues advisory. Read here

 3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST Fareha Naaz

Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters in the national capital region of Delhi due to flooding of roads and streets caused by overflowing Yamuna. Several low-lying areas near the river have been affected by flooding causing traffic disruptions and closures

New Delhi, July 13 (ANI): A view of the flooded Ring Road after the Yamuna river's water level crosses the danger mark due to incessant rains, at the Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Ishant) (Ishant )Premium
Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters in the national capital region of Delhi due to flooding of roads and streets caused by overflowing Yamuna, to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic. 

The national capital, Delhi, is grappling with a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in northern states and increased flow of the Yamuna river in recent days. Several low-lying areas near the river have been affected by flooding causing traffic disruptions and closures.

Following traffic alerts are in effect:

Vikas Marg towards ITO: Traffic movement on Vikas Marg towards ITO is impacted due to the overflow of flood water. It is recommended that commuters avoid this route and instead take the NH 24 route via Akshardham - Nizamuddin - ITO to reach their destinations.

NH48 near Shiv Murti: The service lane of NH48 near Shiv Murti is currently closed for traffic due to a high volume of pedestrians. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and seek alternative routes to minimize delays.

NH-48 (Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur): Traffic is currently affected on the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to the movement of Kanwad on the National Highway and a breakdown of a MGV on Gurgaon Road Flyover opposite Subroto Park. Commuters are recommended to avoid this stretch.

Bhairon Road: Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to the overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to find alternative routes and avoid this stretch until the situation is resolved.

C-Hexagon India Gate: Road repair work is underway on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, which will impair traffic movement. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternate routes if possible.

Also read: Delhi Floods: People face problems due to the water-logging situation as Yamuna overflows | Watch in five videos

Due to a ban on the entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in the city, several buses and trucks found themselves stranded.

Special CP Surender Singh Yadav spoke on the flood situation in the city and gave details about steps taken by the management for tackling the situation. He stated that 4,500 police deployments had been made in all areas of Delhi. He further stated that the movements of the Kawariyas were also being monitored. He noted that there had been a decrease in the water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate. However, he mentioned that the Ring Road area towards Wazirabad was still flooded. He added that efforts were being made to open Bhairon Marg by evening and that traffic could be seen on NH 44.

Water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has started to decrease today. The Delhi Flood Control Department reported that at 7 am today, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 208.44 meters. This is a slight decrease compared to the level of 208.66 meters recorded at 8 pm last night, which was the highest ever recorded.

Moreover, twenty-two sports persons were stranded at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi yesterday. They were rescued with the intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The athletes, consisting of 9 boys, 10 girls, 2 coaches, and 1 manager, had travelled to Shimoga in Karnataka to participate in the 40th National Junior TaeKwondo Championship from 7th to 9th July, reported ANI.

Also read: Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Yamuna water level recedes to 208.42 metres; traffic movement closed on Bhairon Road

Due to flooding at the inter-state bus terminal in Kashmere Gate caused by rising water levels in the Yamuna River, bus services were suspended, and buses from other states were not permitted to enter the terminal. Consequently, the stranded team found themselves unable to leave the ISBT due to the extensive waterlogging in the area.

 

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 10:44 AM IST
