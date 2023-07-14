Special CP Surender Singh Yadav spoke on the flood situation in the city and gave details about steps taken by the management for tackling the situation. He stated that 4,500 police deployments had been made in all areas of Delhi. He further stated that the movements of the Kawariyas were also being monitored. He noted that there had been a decrease in the water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate. However, he mentioned that the Ring Road area towards Wazirabad was still flooded. He added that efforts were being made to open Bhairon Marg by evening and that traffic could be seen on NH 44.