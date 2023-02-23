From ‘messages to miracle’: WhatsApp assists doctor in delivering a baby in J&K

WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging app owned by Meta, is primarily used for exchanging messages, pictures, and videos. However, a doctor in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated its versatility when he used the app to help deliver a baby. This incident serves as a reminder that the messaging app can be leveraged for various purposes, including medical emergencies.

According to a report by PTI, a pregnant woman with a history of labor complications required immediate medical attention while she was stranded in a remote area called Keran in Jammu and Kashmir. Unfortunately, due to heavy snowfall, it was not feasible to airlift her to a hospital equipped with maternity facilities. As a result, medical professionals had to explore alternative options to ensure the safe delivery of her baby.

Fortunately, doctors were able to help the woman through a WhatsApp video call. Dr. Mir Mohammad Shafi, the Block Medical Officer of Kralpora, stated that the woman arrived at the Keran PHC (primary health center) on Friday night. The woman had a complicated delivery history, including eclampsia, prolonged labor, and episiotomy, which made the situation even more urgent.

Due to heavy snow, the doctors could not transport the woman to a hospital with better resources. The medical team had no other option but to rely on technology for immediate care. They used WhatsApp to guide the woman through the delivery process. Despite the complicated delivery history, the doctors were able to successfully assist the woman and she gave birth to a healthy baby.

"The patient was induced (into labour) and after six hours a healthy baby girl was born. Currently both the baby and the mother are under observation and doing fine," added Dr Shafi.