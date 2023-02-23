From ‘messages to miracle’: WhatsApp assists doctor in delivering a baby in J&K
- The medical team had no other option but to rely on technology for immediate care. They used WhatsApp to guide the woman through the delivery process. Despite the complicated delivery history, the doctors were able to successfully assist the woman and she gave birth to a healthy baby.
WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging app owned by Meta, is primarily used for exchanging messages, pictures, and videos. However, a doctor in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated its versatility when he used the app to help deliver a baby. This incident serves as a reminder that the messaging app can be leveraged for various purposes, including medical emergencies.
