But the gains come at a cost. Tariffs act as basically taxes on firms and consumers, driving up import costs and adding pressure to inflation. In addition, their future is also uncertain as a federal appeals court has ruled most of Trump’s “reciprocal" tariffs illegal, arguing that Congress, and not the president, holds taxing authority. With the case likely headed to the Supreme Court, the question is whether these record inflows represent a durable fiscal tool or a fleeting trend.