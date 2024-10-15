From Mumbai skyscrapers to campaign trail criticism. Know more about Donald Trump’s complicated Business ties with India

  • Donald Trump's dynamic relationship spans multiple Indian cities and involves high-profile local partners, showcasing the reach and influence of the Trump brand in India's growing luxury property sector.

Shivangini
Published15 Oct 2024, 01:44 PM IST
From Mumbai skyscrapers to campaign trail criticism. Know more about Donald Trump's complicated Business ties with India
From Mumbai skyscrapers to campaign trail criticism. Know more about Donald Trump's complicated Business ties with India

Donald Trump has long-standing business ties with India, primarily through real estate projects. His company, the Trump Organization, has been involved in several luxury developments across major Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram. These ventures typically operate on a licensing model, where the Trump brand is licensed to local developers who construct and manage the properties.

One of the most high-profile deals was for a luxury tower in Mumbai, which was announced in 2011. By this time, India had become a hotspot for foreign investment in real estate, with investors pouring billions into upscale projects catering to the country's growing elite. Trump's entry into the Indian market aligned with this boom, despite concerns over political connections and corruption within the sector, as per an article by The New Republic.

In 2022, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., expressed optimism about their prospects in India. In July, the Economic Times quoted him as saying, “We have a very aggressive pipeline in the north and east and look forward to the announcement of several exciting new projects in the months ahead.” The organization operates primarily through brand-licensing agreements, allowing local developers to use the Trump name while paying royalties, according to various media reports.

Among Trump's notable Indian partners are the Chordia brothers, founders of Panchshil Realty. In 2014, they signed a brand-licensing deal with Trump for luxury developments in Pune. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Chordias are well-connected politically and socially, often seen at high-profile events alongside influential figures.

Another significant collaboration is with the Lodha Group in Mumbai. This partnership has led to developing a 75-storey residential tower in the upscale Worli neighbourhood. Trump described this project as “a jewel not just in the city's skyline, but in the Trump crown.”

Trade relations, criticism

Trump has been critical of India's trade practices despite his business interests. Recently, he referred to India as a “very big abuser” of trade ties during a campaign rally. He accused India of imposing high tariffs on U.S. imports and stated that if elected again, he would consider implementing reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods.

At a rally in Flint, Michigan, he said, “So when India, which is a very big abuser... Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man.”

Despite potential trade tensions, analysts from Nomura indicate that India could emerge as a relative beneficiary under a Trump presidency. The firm notes that India's domestic demand-driven growth model and its strategic importance as a counterweight to China will likely mitigate any negative impacts from U.S. economic policies. As per a report by Fortune India, they predict only a marginal effect on India's GDP growth due to Trump's policies.

Nomura analysts Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi noted, “India is a large, domestic demand-driven economy, so the economic fallout of weaker U.S. economic growth should be limited.” They further emphasize that any frictions on trade and immigration will likely be offset by gains from ongoing supply chain shifts as companies seek alternatives to China. Fortune India added that the report predicts only a marginal effect on India's GDP growth, estimating that Trump's policies could reduce it by about 0.1 percentage points.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 01:44 PM IST
From Mumbai skyscrapers to campaign trail criticism. Know more about Donald Trump's complicated Business ties with India

