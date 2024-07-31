From new FASTag rules to revised credit card terms and CAT registration. You should take note of THESE from August 1

From new FASTag rules to revised credit card rules. Here are key changes that will take effect from August 1.

FASTag rules According to the new rules following changes will be introduced from August 1. Users should replace FASTags older than 5 years.Know Your Customer (KYC) should be updated by October 31.KYC must be updated for FASTags issued 3 years ago.

New vehicles must be registered with updated FASTag within 90 days of purchase. In terms of linking vehicles,the registration number and chassis number must be mandatorily linked with the FASTag. Apart from these rules, the revised rules also mandates to verify databases, upload clear photos of the car's front side and must also link FASTag to a mobile number.

HDFC credit card rules HDFC Bank has revised its terms and conditions for credit card holders from August 1. The bank will charge 1 per cent fee on all the rental transactions done through third-party payment apps such as PayTM, CRED,MobiKwik, and Cheq etc. Fees will also be charged on utility, fuel, education and international transactions. The bank has also revised late payment charges, fees on redeeming rewards, finance charges on outstanding fees and EMI processing fees.

Ola Electric IPO Ola Electric IPO will be open for subscriptions from August 1 to 6, with the anchor offer opened on August 1, and the public offer on August 2. The IPO aims to raise roughly $740 million, which will be a first by an Indian electric vehicle maker.

Ceigall India IPO The subscription period for the Ceigall India IPO is set to begin on Thursday, August 1, and end on Monday, August 5. The price band for the offering has been set at ₹380 to ₹401 for each equity share with a face value of ₹5. The allocation to anchor investors for the Ceigall India IPO is scheduled .