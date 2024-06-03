From One Nation One Election to Uniform Civil Code, Harsh Goenka's ten-point wishlist for PM Modi's third term
Harsh Goenka, the Group Chairman of RPG, laid down a list of expectations from PM Modi a day after exit polls showed a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA government at the centre. Netizens expressed varied expectations, while others claimed that the INDIA bloc would come to power.
