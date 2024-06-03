RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has set forth expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated third term following the announcement of Lok Sabha election results slated for tomorrow, June 4.

With exit polls indicating a sweeping victory for the BJP-led NDA government, Goenka outlined a spectrum of priorities ranging from healthcare and education to heightened investments in energy and climate initiatives and a focus on bolstering job creation measures.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Goenka listed ten expectations from the upcoming government.

Here is the cumulated list of expectations:

1. One nation, one election

2. Uniform Civil Code

3. Agricultural reforms

4. Continued efforts to boost the economy through infrastructure & manufacturing

5. Further push digitalisation

6. Expand healthcare & education

7. Job creation a priority

8. Labour reforms

9. Greater investments in energy & climate

10. Further grow India’s global profile

Netizens were strong enough to react to Goenka's post as one user further listed five more expectations.

He wrote:

"11. Stop banks from asking for KYC after every few days

12. No jail for making memes

13. A complete ban on Goodmorning msgs on WhatsApp

14. UPI should identify when a person is drunk or sad and stop them from buying anything stupid

15. A World Cup Trophy"

Another user sceptical of NDA at the centre stated,

"1. Cease deceiving.

2. Cease disseminating false rhetoric.

3. Cease presenting distorted and fabricated data to the global front.

4. Acknowledge the contributions of others.

5. Address narcissistic tendencies.

6. Refrain from relying on teleprompters.

7. Behave like a Prime Minister rather than a local BJP party office leader."

Another user outlined his expectations from the central government, which include simplifying GST, updating or making KYC a five-yearly process, easing company closures, enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, implementing judicial reforms, reducing compliance burdens, lowering the cost of borrowing for MSMEs, and creating a Sovereign Fund.

Disappointed with the exit polls, a fourth user commented, “Modi ji’s utmost important responsibility. He has to immediately treat his Dementia and make serious scheduled appointments with the therapist or Psychiatrist." Another user remarked, "Bhaisaab, you also fell for the exit poll or the confidence that Amit Shah will take care of the numbers? It's a tight fight, not a one-sided match.

A sixth user wrote, “Day dreams are not good for your mental health. Wake up it’s India Alliance Government." Yet another user said, “ Let's replace the word expect with *I will support the PM for following*. We all need to find a way that this message reaches the PM Office in large numbers. And you are one of the few that can make it happen."

