From Operation Sindoor and NEP to Shubhanshu Shukla: 5 Key takeaways from President Murmu’s Independence Day eve speech

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu delivered a wide-ranging address celebrating the nation’s resilience, strategic clarity, and rising global profile. Her speech touched on national security, infrastructure breakthroughs, sporting achievements, education reforms, and India’s space ambitions — all framed as evidence of a confident, self-reliant country on the cusp of transformative change.

How Did the President Describe Operation Sindoor? Condemning the “cowardly and utterly inhuman” terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, President Murmu praised the swift and decisive response of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor. She described the mission — which destroyed terrorist infrastructure across the border — as a “landmark event in the global fight against terrorism” and an example of “strategic clarity and technical capability”.

Emphasising unity as the “most befitting response” to those seeking division, she lauded the multi-party delegations of Members of Parliament who had explained India’s stance on cross-border terrorism to the international community. The President also linked the operation’s success to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) defence initiative, noting that indigenous manufacturing had reached a critical level of self-sufficiency.

Why Is the Kashmir Rail Link Being Called a Historic Milestone? The President hailed the inauguration of the new rail link to the Kashmir Valley as both an engineering marvel and a driver of economic opportunity. She said the project would “boost trade and tourism in the region and open new economic possibilities,” crediting the Railways for innovating with advanced trains and coaches.

How Is India Reshaping the Sporting Landscape? Turning to sports, President Murmu celebrated India’s rising dominance in chess, citing 18-year-old D Gukesh’s victory as the youngest world champion and the historic all-India final at the Women’s World Cup between Divya Deshmukh (19) and Koneru Humpy (38). She called sports a key measure of empowerment and predicted “transformative changes” under the forthcoming National Sports Policy 2025.

“Our daughters are our pride,” she said, adding that women were breaking barriers across sectors, including defence and security.

What Did She Say About Education and Entrepreneurship? President Murmu credited the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with “aligning learning with values and skills with tradition,” creating an environment conducive to innovation and enterprise. She said employment opportunities were expanding rapidly and that young entrepreneurs had access to the most supportive ecosystem in India’s history.

How Is India’s Space Programme Inspiring the Next Generation? Highlighting the achievements of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently travelled to the International Space Station, the President said his journey had “fired a whole generation to dream bigger” and would directly support India’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

