From Operation Sindoor to focus on Nari Shakti, skilling — 10 key highlights from NITI Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 24, chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog which was attended by 31 states and Union Territories (UTs). During the meeting, Operation Sindoor, Nari Shakti, skilling were a few topics that were stressed upon by the prime minister.

Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala and Puducherry did not participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said. “31 out of 36 states/UTs participated in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting today. States that did not participate are Karnataka, Bengal, Bihar, Kerala, and Puducherry,” he said.

“The agenda for the meeting was two items apart from an action taken report. Firstly, the theme of the meeting itself and the first item in the agenda was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat'. The whole idea is that in the last Governing Council, the Prime Minister had given a call for all states to prepare their own state visions, making their states develop so that they have visions which will then aggregate into a larger vision for the nation,” he said.