From Pahalgam Terror Attack to Operation Sindoor: Charting 15 days of India-Pakistan responses

From Phalagam to Operation Sindoor: On 22 April, my keyboard clacked with urgency as I endeavoured to report the tragic demise of 26 people in the resplendent Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam. The clatter of the keys became my constant companion, as the already fragile diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan, which had been teetering since 1947, plummeted into an ever-deepening abyss over the course of the following fifteen days, culminating in the execution of Operation Sindoor.