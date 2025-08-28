From PM Narendra Modi, Putin to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif – Who all are attending China's SCO Summit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to travel to China at the invitation of President Xi from August 31 to September 1 to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Besides PM Modi, leaders of the SCO member nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, among others, will take part in the Summit in China.

PM Modi, who has already embarked on his two-day visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, will head to China from Japan for the SCO Summit.

SCO Summit: Who all are attending? China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said that over 20 foreign leaders and heads of 10 international organisations will take part in the SCO Summit, as per reports.

The foreign leaders include:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu What is the SCO Summit? The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) comprises 10 members apart from India and China – Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As part of the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Xi Jinping on August 31.

In a statement shared on Thursday, PM Modi said he is looking forward to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other leaders.

“I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the summit,” PTI reported, citing PM Modi's statement.

China welcomes PM Modi's visit Earlier this month, China welcomed PM Modi's visit to the nation . Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, in an interaction with the press, said China welcomes Prime Minister Modi for the SCO Tianjin Summit.