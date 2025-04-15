From ’Raj’ to ’honey-trapped’: Mehul Choksi’s bizarre saga with ‘girlfriend’ Barbara Jabarika

Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his involvement in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, was arrested in Belgium on Saturday, April 12, on the extradition request of the Indian authorities. But before his arrest in Belgium, Mehul Choksi was held in Dominican Republic for illegal entry into the country.

While many assumed it was his another attempt to flee the Indian justice system for the PNB scam but as the details emerged, a ‘Raj’, a Hungarian ‘girlfriend,’ an ‘abduction’ attempt, and ‘honey-trap’ allegations came to the fore.

Mehul Choksi was arrested in Dominican Republic in May 2021 for his illegal entry into the country. He then claimed that he was tortured by some Indian agents in Antigua and later abducted and taken to Dominica by boat.

As more details emerged, an unfamiliar name surfaced in the case – Barbara Jabarika.

Mehul Choksi's wife, Preeti Choksi, alleged that Barbara Jabarika, who is a citizen of Hungary, “honey-trapped” the businessman into leaving with her. Preeti said the couple met Barbara Jabarika in 2020 and she was part of Mehul Choksi's abduction.

According to the reports, Barbara Jabarika invited Mehul Choksi to meet her at an apartment where some people “abducted” the businessman and took him to Dominican Republic through boat.

In his statements, Mehul Choksi claimed that Barbara Jabarika stood by while he was being assaulted, leading him to believe she was involved in the plot.

When Mehul Choksi introduced himself as ‘Raj’ As her name started to crop up in the abduction case, Barbara Jabarika denied allegations of ‘honey-trapping’ Mehul Choksi or having any knowledge of his criminal past.

She said Mehul Choksi had introduced himself as ‘Raj’ when she met him in August 2020. Barbara said she was also Mehul Choksi's “girlfriend”.