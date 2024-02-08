India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial and financial events today, February 8. As the country celebrates Valentine week with Propose Day today, important events like budget sessions in different states, Pakistan elections to Gyanvapi Verdict will take place on February 8. Mint brings you a list of important events of the day to watch out for.

Here are key events lined up for today:

-RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting: RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das will head MPC meeting today that will see last day of its three-day deliberations on February 8. The Governor will further announce the MPC decision of the six-member panel today at around 10 am.

-Inter-ministerial panel meet in Delhi: This meeting involving high-level inter-ministerial committee will deliberate the way forward on the trade front today, in the backdrop of ongoing problems in the Red Sea. Senior officials from 5 ministries including external affairs, defence, shipping, finance (department of financial services) and commerce are expected to participate in the discussion.

-Arunachal Assembly's budget session: Arunachal Pradesh assembly two-day budget session will begin today, on February 8, where Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik will address members of the House on the first day . Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is likely to present a vote on account tomorrow.

-Telangana Assembly's budget session: Budget session of Telangana Assembly will begin today. The budget session is likely to be a brief one as the Government will introduce a vote-on-account budget. This will be the first budget session in which the BRS members led by its president K Chandrasekhar Rao will be sitting in the Opposition Benches since the formation of Telangana in 2014. The session is expected to be stormy one in view of corruption inquiries ordered by CM A Revanth Reddy led Congress Government.

-West Bengal State Budget likely to be tabled today: The budget session of the West Bengal Assembly began on Monday. State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget today, February 8. The budget session will continue till February 17. Governor CV Ananda Bose did not address the House on the first day of the budget session that began on Monday, February 5, while it is a norm for budget session of the state Assembly to begin with the Governor’s address.

-General elections in Pakistan: Pakistan will hold its national elections today, February 8. 90,582 polling stations have been set up across the country. The major parties contesting are Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), and Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Moreover, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will be contesting as independents as it has been barred from contesting under its election symbol.

-Kerala Cabinet to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar: The Kerala government, led by CM Vijayan of CPI(M) , will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today, February 8. The state government claims that the Centre has made a deduction of ₹57,400 crore in the State Receipts in the current fiscal year. Moreover, the state also claims that it is not getting its due share from the tax collected by the Centre.

-Gyanvapi Verdict: The High Court will be hearing an application by the Gyanvapi mosque committee today, February 8. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's counsel filed a plea challenging Varanasi district magistrate's order, urging the plea to be dismissed. The area in question holds a disputed structure that the Hindus suggest is a Shivlingam, while the Muslims claim it to be a part of a ritual ablution tank.

-GST Anti-Profiteering: Delhi High Court recently upheld the provisions concerning anti-profiteering measures and establishment of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority ( NAA ) under the Goods and Services ( GST ) laws. This matter is listed before the division bench that will issue appropriate directions today, February 8.

-LIC likely to announce interim dividend on February 8 (Maharashtra): Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will announce its third quarter financial results and most likely declare an interim dividend for FY 24 today. The company that is India's largest life insurer said in its stock exchange filing on February 5.

- Agniveer Army Recruitment 2024: Aspirants can file online applications for Agniveer scheme that aims to hire over 25,000 candidates for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. The application process for this recruitment will start today, 8 February and conclude on 21 March 2024.

