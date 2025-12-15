English
Business News/ News / From Riots To Boos: How Messi’s 'GOAT Tour' Turned Turbulent With Fan Fury From Kolkata To Mumbai

From Riots To Boos: How Messi’s 'GOAT Tour' Turned Turbulent With Fan Fury From Kolkata To Mumbai

Updated: 15 Dec 2025, 10:28 pm IST Livemint

Messi’s India tour drew widespread attention as his appearances in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi became the centre of major public discussion. Several moments from the tour circulated online, including incidents inside stadiums and reactions from fans across different cities. These developments sparked fresh conversations around crowd behaviour, event disruptions and unexpected exchanges involving public figures. Watch.

 
