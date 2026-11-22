The consumer watchdog in India is moving away from boring posters to Instagram Reels and AI games. In fact, they’ve launched a digital version of Snakes and Ladders in which every move teaches about consumer rights or warns about a scam, two government officials directly involved in the process said. A sensible move to engage with Gen Z where they are most: on their phones.

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“We are offering a Snakes and Ladders game and a consumer quiz to visitors to make learning about consumer rights more engaging,” one of the officials said.

This is significant since the young are becoming the largest spenders online. By 2030, they are likely to account for nearly half of India’s $250 billion e-commerce market. They find products through influencers and pay through apps like UPI, so they are huge spenders, but also very vulnerable to fraud.

The push comes as complaints against sites such as Flipkart and Amazon have more than doubled since 2021. There were over 5 lakh complaints last year alone, with issues around refunds and deliveries clearly rising.

To fix this, the government isn’t just going to be educational; it’s going to be enforcing. From 2027, there will be new rules banning all sorts of dodgy website design and hidden charges. The aim is to educate young consumers about their rights and then give them the means to fight when they get ripped off.

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The finance ministry is also trying to engage Gen Z in the Union budget consultation process, signalling the government’s growing focus on involving younger people in policymaking and public awareness initiatives.

The department has also provided links to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and the Bureau of Indian Standards’ BIS Care application for users to raise grievances and track complaints.

Queries sent to the department of consumer affairs remained unanswered till the press time.

Consumer grievances multiply “The idea is to combine awareness with access to services, allowing consumers not only to understand their rights but also to take action when they encounter unfair trade practices or questionable product quality,” the second official said.

The scale of consumer grievances shows the need for greater awareness, particularly among online shoppers. According to a written reply by minister of state for consumer affairs B.L. Verma to the Lok Sabha on 14 August, nearly 20 lakh complaints were lodged against e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms on the National Consumer Helpline between 2021 and 2025.

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Annual grievances more than doubled from 2.24 lakh in 2021 to 3.65 lakh in 2022, 4.46 lakh in 2023 and 4.40 lakh in 2024, before rising to 5.11 lakh in 2025. As per government data, Flipkart received the highest number of complaints in 2025, at 1.33 lakh, followed by Amazon at 91,248, Meesho at 29,284, Myntra at 25,384, and Netmeds at 19,895. Quick-commerce platforms Zepto and Blinkit received 5,774 and 5,102 complaints, respectively.

“By encouraging young people to create and share content, rather than simply consume government advertisements, the department is seeking to use social media as a channel for wider consumer education,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, president of Citizen Forum, a consumer and civil rights advocacy group in Bihar.

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The consumer affairs department has also launched a reel-making challenge, inviting participants to create 15-30-second videos highlighting consumer rights, responsibilities and grievance redressal mechanisms. The themes cover the National Consumer Helpline, e-Jagriti, packaged commodities, restaurant service charges, dark patterns, ISI marks, gold hallmarking and the importance of obtaining bills, and 10 winners will receive cash prizes of ₹10,000 each.

Social media’s influence The focus on younger consumers also reflects the changing nature of India’s retail market. Gen Z shoppers are increasingly discovering products through influencers and social media, using multiple e-commerce applications and making purchases through digital payment systems.

Bain & Company’s 2025 report on India’s online shopping behaviour found that around 70% of Gen Z shoppers discovered new brands through social media. Nearly 90% of Gen Z digital transactors used UPI for payments, compared with around 60% among other shoppers.

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The government has also been tightening the regulatory framework governing online marketplaces. The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2027, introduce provisions concerning consumer grievances, misleading search results, sponsored listings, price reductions, dark patterns and seller disclosures.

“The challenge for policymakers is not merely to inform consumers about their rights but also to ensure that they know how to exercise them,” said Manish Kumar Shubhay, founder and principal Counsel at Terrlex, a legal advisory firm.

As shoppers face issues like hidden fees, false descriptions, and refund delays, he said that keeping bills and knowing how to complain help consumers stay safe.

Key Takeaways Government uses AI games and reels to teach young Indians consumer rights.

Gen Z will drive 45% of India online spending by 2030.

E-commerce complaints doubled since 2021, hitting five lakh last year alone.

Flipkart received the most grievances in 2025, followed closely by Amazon platform.

New rules starting 2027 will ban dark patterns and misleading search results.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.