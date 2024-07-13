From SRK to Priyanka Chopra, WATCH the who’s who of Bollywood shake a leg at Anant Radhika wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: The couple tied the knot at BKC. From Thalaivaar Rajnikanth, to Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra, all were seen dancing as Anant Ambani arrived with the baarat at the venue.

Fans got emotional as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shook a leg together at the wedding.

SRK Salman dancing together 😭❤️ this made me so happy pic.twitter.com/R3zsdZbe8Q — G⚡️ꜱʀᴋ ꜰᴀɴ (@gurdeep_0701) July 12, 2024

While Rajnikanth was seen performing his classic dance steps, Madhuri Dixit caught eyeballs with her dance to the popular 90’s song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen touching the feet of Amitabh Bacchan, and Rajnikanth. All the legends, Sachin Tendulkar, SRK, Rajnikanth and Big B Amitabh Bacchan were spotted together.

Sporting a golden lehenga, Madhuri Dixit's expressions took centre stage as several other guests joined her in the dance.

#WATCH | Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shakes a leg at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LPwPKiVXqe — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Priyanka Chopra rocked the baarat as she danced to the Bollywood item song Chikni Chameli. For the wedding, Priyanka chose a dazzling yellow lehenga, while Nick matched it with an equally blingy soft pink sherwani.

If there’s one thing Priyanka Chopra will always do is show up in India twice a year for less than 48 hours and remind everyone what a superstar she is 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9UACo8WaAW — 𝘚 (@StacySuperDuper) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to the tunes of Honey Singh. He shook a leg with FIFA President Gianni Infantio, who sported a black kurta. Several users took to X, to post the video. It reached around a million views.

even FIFA President Gianni Infantino is dancing at Ambani Wedding 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tQcMwDmLXf — sohom 🇦🇷 (@AwaaraHoon) July 12, 2024

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Business tycoons Gautam Adani, Airtel's parent company, Bharti group chairman Sunil Mittal had also arrived in the afternoon. Top politicians including former President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the wedding.

