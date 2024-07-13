Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: The couple tied the knot at BKC. From Thalaivaar Rajnikanth, to Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra, all were seen dancing as Anant Ambani arrived with the baarat at the venue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans got emotional as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shook a leg together at the wedding.

While Rajnikanth was seen performing his classic dance steps, Madhuri Dixit caught eyeballs with her dance to the popular 90's song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen touching the feet of Amitabh Bacchan, and Rajnikanth. All the legends, Sachin Tendulkar, SRK, Rajnikanth and Big B Amitabh Bacchan were spotted together.

Sporting a golden lehenga, Madhuri Dixit's expressions took centre stage as several other guests joined her in the dance.



Priyanka Chopra rocked the baarat as she danced to the Bollywood item song Chikni Chameli. For the wedding, Priyanka chose a dazzling yellow lehenga, while Nick matched it with an equally blingy soft pink sherwani.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to the tunes of Honey Singh. He shook a leg with FIFA President Gianni Infantio, who sported a black kurta. Several users took to X, to post the video. It reached around a million views.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Business tycoons Gautam Adani, Airtel's parent company, Bharti group chairman Sunil Mittal had also arrived in the afternoon. Top politicians including former President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the wedding.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.



