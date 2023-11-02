From Taxi Driver to Trump Case: Colorful New York Judge Is in the Spotlight

Arthur Engoron, who played in a rock band and is promoting a screenplay, is deciding a civil-fraud case against the former president.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, an unconventional judge with a colorful background, is rounding out a 20-year career behind the bench by presiding over the most unconventional of defendants: Donald J. Trump.

Engoron, a 74-year-old former taxi driver and rock musician, is weighing allegations by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James that the former president and his family business committed civil fraud by inflating asset values for financial gain. So far the judge has held Trump in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena, found him liable for one type of fraud, ordered some of his companies dissolved, sanctioned him twice for violating a gag order and threatened him with imprisonment if he continues to do so.

Engoron has slapped Trump with $125,000 in fines. For the past month, he has been running a civil trial that could cost the Trump family hundreds of millions more. The proceedings are entering a sensitive phase this week and next, with Trump's children and the former president himself slated to take the stand.

The judge’s friends say Engoron isn’t bothered by the pressure or attention.

“He has the former president of the United States in his courtroom, and it doesn’t seem to faze him," said Mitchell Stephens, a professor emeritus of journalism at New York University and a close high school friend of the judge’s. “A lot of people would be terrified."

Outside court, Engoron has managed to keep up what he has described as an "inordinately active social life." He has pumped out dozens of issues of a high-school alumni newsletter he edits, a labor of love commanding several hours a week of his time. He has dedicated other spare time to lifting weights and drafting and pitching a screenplay—a historical romantic drama about a Holocaust survivor. Court records show the thrice-married judge also dealing with a contested divorce.

In the fraud trial, Trump’s legal team has sought to rebut the attorney general’s allegations by arguing that asset values are subjective and no one was actually harmed by any of the alleged conduct in the state’s lawsuit.

Trump has spent several trial days occupying a defense seat a few feet away from Engoron’s bench. The GOP presidential front-runner for 2024 has routinely held his own court outside the courtroom before throngs of television cameras, fulminating against what he sees as a rigged case. He unloaded on the judge again Wednesday in social-media posts calling him, among other things, a “political hack."

Engoron has insisted he is just following the law.

“I do not consider this trial political at all," he said in court last week. The proceedings, he said, are simply about whether Trump violated a state fraud statute.

The judge has garnered sympathy for managing a difficult case and enduring Trump’s verbal attacks, but also has faced criticism for the sweeping ruling he issued before trial that canceled New York business certificates held by the Trump business empire after concluding that the state already had proven one allegation against Trump.

Trump's lawyers say Engoron has misinterpreted and twisted the statute into a bludgeon and "does not comprehend the scope of the chaos" his rulings have wrought. So far they have succeeded in persuading an appeals court to halt for now the breakup of Trump's businesses that Engoron ordered.

The judge, with his swath of unkempt white hair, sunken cheeks and colorful shirts and ties, cuts an arresting figure on the bench. Unless the state raises its mandatory judicial retirement age, he will have to retire from the bench before 2026.

Over the course of his two decades as a judge, he has issued more than a thousand written decisions. Apart from the Trump case, some of his most significant rulings dealt with zoning regulations and development rights.

Since 2019, he has halted plans for an Upper West Side skyscraper, a Lower East Side waterfront megadevelopment and a South Street Seaport high-rise in lower Manhattan—in rulings all later reversed by state appeals panels.

In another case, he shamed a law firm for seeking excessive attorney fees that he likened to a “highway robbery without the six-gun." In 2021, he bemoaned a yearslong dispute between a law firm and a former employee who posted a negative online review about her job.

“The earth is frying; buildings are collapsing; the Middle East is in flames; the Covid-19 pandemic is raging; and almost half the country does not accept the legitimacy of the current president. The time has come to end this legal bloodletting," he wrote.

"I don't think he's afraid to go out on a limb," said Richard Leland, a Manhattan real-estate lawyer who has had cases before the judge. "He doesn't play fast and loose with precedent, but I don't think he's looking over his shoulder all the time as some judges are."

After serving more than 10 years as a city civil court judge, Engoron was elected to the highest trial court level in 2015 with the backing of Manhattan’s Democratic county political establishment.

Engoron was a relative latecomer to the professional legal arena. Born in Queens, he grew up in a middle-class community of East Williston in Nassau County. He got his college degree from Columbia University, and in his 20s drove a yellow cab at nights.

Engoron attended Woodstock and protested the Vietnam War. Before law school, according to Stephens, Engoron ventured out to Berkeley, Calif., and played drums in a band named Wabber—after Engoron's beloved tabby cat—that performed Creedence Clearwater Revival covers. "We were a very tiny part of the San Francisco sound in those days," said Stephens.

In 1979, he earned his law degree from New York University. Engoron first worked as an associate for two Park Avenue law firms, after which his career took a detour. He worked as a piano and drum teacher, and, in the judge’s words, as “a moderately successful bar band keyboard player." He circled back to law in 1991, clerking for a trial judge in Manhattan. He eventually pursued a judgeship.

Since September, he has posted seven issues of the Wheatley School Alumni Association Newsletter, curating lengthy updates, reminiscences and riffs submitted by other alums. Former classmates have marveled at his dedication, given his day job, dubbing him the “Mayor of Wheatley." In recent newsletters, Engoron has promoted his Holocaust screenplay based on the postwar correspondence of a classmate’s father who survived a concentration camp.

Engoron describes himself as a First Amendment absolutist and "card-carrying member of the American Civil Liberties Union" who loathes censorship. But such tolerance, he said, doesn't extend to personal attacks on his staff leveled by Trump.

Twice he has fined Trump for public comments he saw as threatening to his law clerk, Allison Greenfield, a Democrat who has sought a Manhattan civil court seat and has been an unusually visible presence in the judge's courtroom, according to litigators.

Trump lawyers have complained that Greenfield has rolled her eyes and shaken her head during cross-examinations and said Trump was convinced she was biased.

"All defendants in any proceeding have a right to comment on what they believe is a perceived lack of fairness or on some impediment to receiving a complete and full, fair trial," Trump lawyer Chris Kise told the judge.

Engoron said that interacting with his clerk during the trial makes him a better judge. The former president, he said, isn’t entitled to make inflammatory public comments that expose his clerk to threats.

“Anybody can run for president," Engoron said. “I am going to protect my staff."

Write to Jacob Gershman at jacob.gershman@wsj.com

