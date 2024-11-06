From ’The Simpsons’ to Allan Lichtman: Who got it wrong in predicting US Presidential election results 2024

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump claimed victory on Wednesday as results showed him closing in on a stunning comeback, potentially defeating Kamala Harris to retake the White House.

His speech came after Fox News was the only network to call the race in his favour. Amid cheers and chants of “USA,” Trump took the stage with his wife, Melania,. "I will not let you down," he assured his supporters, calling the victory a political achievement unlike anything the country had seen before.

Addressing his supporters from West Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump said, “America has given us an unprecedented mandate” and “we have created history”.

Let's take a look at who all predicted that Kamala Harris will win Allan Lichtman Historian Allan Lichtman, renowned for his accurate election predictions, has made his pick for the 2024 US presidential race. Using his famous "Keys to the White House" model, Lichtman predicted that Kamala Harris would make history as the next president. This prediction came just days before the two candidates faced their first presidential debate.

"Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States… at least, that's my prediction for this race," Lichtman said in a video for the New York Times.

Lichtman, known for his track record of successful forecasts, was among the few who predicted Donald Trump's 2016 victory, which he correctly called Joe Biden's win in 2020.

The Simpsons is a long-running animated comedy that follows the lives of the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield. It offers satirical commentary on American culture and society.

Iowa opinion poll An opinion poll from Iowa predicted that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris would secure a surprise victory in the state during the November 5 presidential election.