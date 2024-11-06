From ’The Simpsons’ to Allan Lichtman: Who got it wrong in predicting US Presidential election results 2024

Despite predictions favouring Kamala Harris, Donald Trump achieved a surprising victory in the presidential election

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.(AFP)

US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump claimed victory on Wednesday as results showed him closing in on a stunning comeback, potentially defeating Kamala Harris to retake the White House.

His speech came after Fox News was the only network to call the race in his favour. Amid cheers and chants of “USA,” Trump took the stage with his wife, Melania,. "I will not let you down," he assured his supporters, calling the victory a political achievement unlike anything the country had seen before.

Also Read | US elections: Abki baar Trump Sarkar? Reactions pour in as Trump claims victory

Addressing his supporters from West Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump said, “America has given us an unprecedented mandate” and “we have created history”.

Also Read: US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, several predictions pointed to Kamala Harris potentially making history as the next U.S. president.

Let's take a look at who all predicted that Kamala Harris will win

Allan Lichtman

Historian Allan Lichtman, renowned for his accurate election predictions, has made his pick for the 2024 US presidential race. Using his famous "Keys to the White House" model, Lichtman predicted that Kamala Harris would make history as the next president. This prediction came just days before the two candidates faced their first presidential debate.

"Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States… at least, that's my prediction for this race," Lichtman said in a video for the New York Times.

 

Also Read | US Election 2024 Key Highlights: Donald Trump to address supporters soon

Lichtman, known for his track record of successful forecasts, was among the few who predicted Donald Trump's 2016 victory, which he correctly called Joe Biden's win in 2020.

Also Read: ‘Will not rest until…’, Donald Trump claims ‘powerful mandate’

'The Simpsons'

Over 20 years ago, the popular animated series The Simpsons hinted that Kamala Harris could become President of the United States someday. In a 2000 episode, Lisa Simpson was depicted as the first female president, sparking speculation that the show had predicted Harris's future role.

The Simpsons is a long-running animated comedy that follows the lives of the Simpson family in the fictional town of Springfield. It offers satirical commentary on American culture and society.

 

Also Read | With Trump set for second term, his bonhomie with Modi in spotlight again

Iowa opinion poll

An opinion poll from Iowa predicted that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris would secure a surprise victory in the state during the November 5 presidential election. 

Despite these high-profile forecasts, the actual outcome was a stunning turn of events, with Donald Trump securing a remarkable victory.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 03:40 PM IST
