Karishma Mehta, Humans of Bombay CEO, in her recent January photo dump post made big revelations about landmark accomplishments in her life that she made in the first month of the year. One of the significant milestones that she achieved was freezing her eggs at the age of 32.

The caption to the post states, “The first month of the year, and what a well diversified portfolio it’s been. Some personal wins, some professional. Some bucket list items ticked off, the way for others being paved. 2025 has been swell guys.”

Sharing the details of January happenings, Karishma Mehta said, “Been meaning to do this for a while and finally got around to it. I froze my eggs at the beginning of the month.”

The founder of Humans of Bombay (HOB) shared couple of other activities that marked the month. She hosted first women’s day round table, had her first ad shoot with actor Abhay Deol, attended Coldplay concert in Mumbai and visited Sitara Himalaya, among others. She further noted that the month had been special.

She shared glimpses of January happenings, including Humans of Bombay's 11th anniversary, photo with Abhay Deol, Coldplay concert video and more. The viral post amassed over 23 thousand likes and several comments.

Why do women freeze eggs? Women usually freeze their eggs before the age of 40 which offers them the greater likelihood of achieving pregnancy with those eggs in the future. This procedure known as egg banking, oocyte cryopreservation, or egg cryopreservation is used to preserve fertility and enables women to delay pregnancy until a later stage.

