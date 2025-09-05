New Delhi: Giving traditional dietary wisdom a modern regulatory touch at a time when the ayurveda products market is gaining huge popularity, India’s food regulator has created a new category for ‘Ayurveda Aahara’—foods prepared as per classical literature on ayurveda—on its online licensing platform, according to documents on the development and officials familiar with the matter.

Starting 1 September, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has allowed manufacturers to register under this new ‘kind of business’ (KoB) on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS).

According to a report by the market research firm IMARC Group, India's ayurvedic products market was valued at ₹748.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow to ₹3,207.6 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 17.5%.

“There was no provision available under FoSCoS for the issuance of a license/registration for Ayurveda Aahara. Therefore, it has been decided to introduce a new KoB in FoSCoS…," said an FSSAI notification seen by Mint.

There is now a new ‘Ayurveda Aahara’ category under the ‘manufacturer’ category, creating a licensing regime and a clear compliance pathway for companies. These items are prepared according to recipes and processes detailed in authoritative ayurvedic texts. Schedule A of the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022, now has a list of approved texts that firms must follow to produce products labeled ‘Ayurveda Aahara’.

The ancient texts mentioned in the document include Charaka Chikitsasthana, a text on therapeutics, Sushruta Sutrasthana, on surgery and medicine, and Bhavaprakash Nighantu that details medicinal substances. The list also includes texts such as Kashyapa Kalpasthana and Kshema Kutuhala that focus on recipes and formulations.

This definition includes products with other botanical ingredients that align with the concept of ‘Ayurveda Aahara’ but excludes ayurvedic drugs, proprietary ayurvedic medicines, narcotics, and certain other substances.

According to the FSSAI, these products include a variety of preparations such as ‘Angarakarkati’ (baked wheat balls) and ‘Krishara’ (khichdi). Other examples are ‘Dadhi’ (curd-based preparations), ‘Panaka’ (fruit drinks), and ‘Gulkand’ (rose petal jam).

“This change gives manufacturers a clear way to get a central licence. The main impact is that it provides a structured process, making it easier for businesses to sell these products legally. It also helps ensure the products' safety and quality, which builds trust with consumers," an official said.

The FSSAI and the ministry of Ayush have been working together to create official standards for ‘Ayurveda Aahara’ as part of the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, which were first announced in May, 2022.

“The introduction of this new category provides much-needed regulatory clarity for Food Business Operators (FBOs), which, in turn, is expected to strengthen consumer trust in ayurveda-based nutrition," the official added. “The new system also allows for the future inclusion of additional products, as FBOs can submit requests with supporting documentation from authoritative ayurvedic texts."

“Ayurveda Aahaar is a valuable bridge between nutrition and medicine. Rooted in centuries-old wisdom, it treats food as the first line of therapy, helping prevent and manage lifestyle disorders like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity," said Dr. Ankit Bansal, consultant of internal medicine & infectious diseases at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Delhi. “Its growing popularity reflects people’s shift toward holistic and sustainable health practices."

"Government regulation on such food ensures quality, safety, and credibility for consumers, while supporting responsible industry practices. It is a significant step in making traditional dietary wisdom part of modern healthcare," Dr Bansal added.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer of Patanjali Foods Ltd said, “The regulation fills a critical gap in the regulatory framework governing ayurvedic food products, which lacked formal recognition and licensing avenues."

"For consumers, this assures safety, quality, and authenticity. For the industry, it provides clarity and a clear legal framework for licensing and registration," Asthana added. “The move fosters a sustainable, science-backed, and consumer-protective ayurveda. All in all, it will help build sustained consumer trust and confidence in ayurveda-based dietary products."

Asthana said he sees a boost to exports and a global acceptance to India's ayurvedic food products. "We look forward to supporting this initiative by spreading awareness, capacity-building and extending our technical assistance to the authority," he said.

Queries sent to the FSSAI and industry players Dabur, Tata Consumer Products and Organic India remained unanswered till press time.