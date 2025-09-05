A new 'Ayurveda Ahaara' category for FSSAI licence—food from classical literature
India's food regulator has introduced a new category, 'Ayurveda Aahara,' for foods based on ancient literature. Starting September 1, manufacturers can register under this category, enhancing safety, quality, and consumer trust in ayurveda-based food items, which are set to see soaring demand.
New Delhi: Giving traditional dietary wisdom a modern regulatory touch at a time when the ayurveda products market is gaining huge popularity, India’s food regulator has created a new category for ‘Ayurveda Aahara’—foods prepared as per classical literature on ayurveda—on its online licensing platform, according to documents on the development and officials familiar with the matter.