There is now a new ‘Ayurveda Aahara’ category under the ‘manufacturer’ category, creating a licensing regime and a clear compliance pathway for companies. These items are prepared according to recipes and processes detailed in authoritative ayurvedic texts. Schedule A of the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022, now has a list of approved texts that firms must follow to produce products labeled ‘Ayurveda Aahara’.